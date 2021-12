North Carolina police have arrested a convenience store employee after a video showed him assaulting a Black customer who was having a seizure. Per WRAL, 56-year-old Gregory Evans had a seizure during a stop at the Princess Market convenience store earlier this month. In the clip of the incident that has since gone viral, Evans can be seen shaking and struggling to keep himself steady as the employee confronted him. Things then got physical, with the employee beating Evans with a “wooden stick-like object” and yelling at him to leave. As a result of the assault, Evans was hospitalized for his injuries.

ROCKY MOUNT, NC ・ 8 HOURS AGO