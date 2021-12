Production on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has reportedly come to a halt after three of the ladies tested positive for COVID-19. Garcelle Beauvais, Erika Jayne and Lisa Rinna all contracted the deadly virus, reported People, causing cameras to stop rolling out of precaution. "The girls who are sick are trying to take care of themselves. The other cast members are nervous now that they might have it. Production is taking every precaution to keep people safe," a source spilled to the outlet, adding: "All of the ladies are vaccinated. They're fine and will be fine because of it."

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 17 DAYS AGO