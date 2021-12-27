Frontier Communications To Present At Citi's AppsEconomy Conference

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (FYBR) ("Frontier" or the "Company") today announced that Scott Beasley, Chief Financial Officer, is scheduled to present at Citi's AppsEconomy Conference on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at 4:00 p.m. ET. A live audio webcast link for the event will be available in the Webcasts & Events section of Frontier's Investor Relations website https://investor.frontier.com.

About Frontier CommunicationsFrontier Communications offers a variety of services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states, including high-speed Internet, video, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure® digital protection solutions. Frontier Business™ offers communications solutions to small, medium, and enterprise businesses. More information about Frontier is available at www.frontier.com.

