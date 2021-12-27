ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

West To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conference

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 3 days ago

EXTON, Pa., Dec. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (WST) - Get West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. Report, a global leader in innovative solutions for injectable drug administration, today announced that it will participate in the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference taking place virtually on January 10, 2022. Management will present at 11:15 a.m. EST.

A live audio webcast will be available in the "Investors" section of the Company's website at www.westpharma.com. Replay of the webcasts will be available for approximately 90 days after the events.

About West

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative, high-quality injectable solutions and services. As a trusted partner to established and emerging drug developers, West helps ensure the safe, effective containment and delivery of life-saving and life-enhancing medicines for patients. With almost 10,000 team members across 50 sites worldwide, West helps support our customers by delivering over 40 billion components and devices each year.

Headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania, and in business for nearly a century, West in its fiscal year 2020 generated over $2.15 billion in sales. West is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (WST) - Get West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. Report and is included on the Standard & Poor's 500 index. For more information, visit www.westpharma.com .

All trademarks and registered trademarks used in this release are the property of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. or its subsidiaries, in the United States and other jurisdictions, unless otherwise noted.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/west-to-participate-in-upcoming-investor-conference-301450584.html

SOURCE West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Assure To Participate In The AlphaNorth Capital Conference

DENVER, Dec. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Assure Holdings Corp. (the " Company" or " Assure") (NASDAQ: IONM; TSXV: IOM), a provider of intraoperative neuromonitoring services (" IONM"), announced that it is scheduled to present at the AlphaNorth Capital Investment Conference on March 25-27, 2022. The event introduces growth-stage companies...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Juniper Networks Announces Date Of Fourth Quarter And Fiscal Year 2021 Preliminary Financial Results Conference Call

Juniper Networks (JNPR) - Get Juniper Networks, Inc. Report, a leader in secure, AI-driven networks, today announced it will release preliminary financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021 ended December 31, 2021 on Thursday, January 27, 2022 after the close of the market. The Company's senior management will host a conference call that day at 2:00 pm PT.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
TheStreet

Heliogen, Inc. Announces Completion Of Business Combination With Athena Technology Acquisition Corp.

Heliogen Inc. ("Heliogen" or the "Company"), a leading provider of AI-enabled concentrated solar power, today announced that it has completed its previously announced business combination with Athena Technology Acquisition Corp. ("ATHN"). The transaction was unanimously approved by ATHN's Board of Directors and was approved at a special meeting of ATHN...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

FCPT Announces Acquisition Of A Caliber Collision Property For $3.0 Million

Four Corners Property Trust (FCPT) - Get Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. Report, a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership and acquisition of high-quality, net-leased restaurant and retail properties ("FCPT" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce the acquisition of a Caliber Collision property for $3.0 million. The property is located in a dense corridor in Pennsylvania and is corporate-operated with approximately eight years of term remaining. The transaction was priced at a 6.2% going-in cash capitalization rate, exclusive of transaction costs.
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Investors#Standard Poor#Company#The Standard Poor
TheStreet

Great Ajax Corp. Announces Special Dividend

Great Ajax Corp. (AJX) - Get Great Ajax Corp. Report (the "Company") today announced that the Board of Directors of the Company declared a special cash dividend related to 2021 taxable income of $0.10 per share of the Company's common stock, which will be payable on January 25, 2022 to common stockholders of record as of January 10, 2022.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

Arena Fortify Acquisition Corp. Announces The Separate Trading Of Its Shares Of Class A Common Stock And Warrants Commencing December 31, 2021

New York, NY, Dec. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arena Fortify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: AFACU) (the "Company") announced that, commencing December 31, 2021, holders of the units sold in the Company's initial public offering of 17,250,000 units, which included 2,250,000 units issued as a result of the full exercise of the underwriters' option to purchase additional units to cover over-allotments, completed on November 15, 2021, may elect to separately trade the shares of Class A common stock and warrants included in the units. Any units not separated will continue to trade on The Nasdaq Global Market (the "Nasdaq") under the symbol "AFACU," and the separated shares of Class A common stock and warrants are expected to trade on the Nasdaq under the symbols "AFAC" and "AFACW," respectively. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade. Unitholders will need to have their brokers contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the Company's transfer agent, to separate the units into shares of Class A common stock and warrants.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

The RMR Group Inc. First Quarter 2022 Conference Call Scheduled For Friday, January 28th

The RMR Group Inc. (Nasdaq: RMR) today announced that it will issue a press release containing its first quarter 2022 financial results after the Nasdaq closes on Thursday, January 27th, 2022. On Friday, January 28th, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time, President and Chief Executive Officer Adam Portnoy and Chief Financial Officer Matt Jordan will host a conference call to discuss these results.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Trademarks
TheStreet

Brooge Energy Ltd. Announces Receipt Of Nasdaq Non-Compliance Letter

NEW YORK, Dec. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brooge Energy Ltd. ("Brooge Energy" or the "Company") (BROG) - Get Brooge Energy Ltd. Report, a midstream oil storage and service provider strategically located outside the Strait of Hormuz, announced today that it has received a letter from The Nasdaq Stock Market dated December 27, 2021 (the "Notice"), following a notification delivered to Nasdaq by the Company, confirming that the Company is not in compliance with Listing Rule 5605 with respect to Nasdaq's independent director requirement. The non‑compliance was triggered due to two directors nominated for re-election failing to be elected to serve on the board of directors at the annual meeting of shareholders of the Company held on December 16, 2021. As a result, Brooge Energy is no longer in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5605(b)(1), which requires the Company's board of directors to be comprised of a majority of independent directors. Brooge Energy's board of directors presently has six members, including three independent directors.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Corp. Announces Closing Of $75 Million Initial Public Offering

New York, NY, Dec. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Corp. (the "Company") announced today that it closed its initial public offering of 7,500,000 units, at $10.00 per unit, resulting in gross proceeds of $75 million. The Company's units commenced trading on the Nasdaq Global Market ("Nasdaq") on December 28, 2021, under the ticker symbol "WTMAU." Each unit consists of one share of the Company's common stock and one right to receive one-tenth (1/10) of a share of common stock upon the consummation of an initial business combination. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the shares of common stock and rights are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols "WTMA" and "WTMAR," respectively.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

EARLY WARNING PRESS RELEASE - CROWN CAPITAL PARTNERS INC.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/. TORONTO, Dec. 30, 2021 /CNW/ - Crown Capital Partners Inc. (the " Issuer") (TSX: CRWN): This press release is being disseminated by EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. (" EdgePoint") and EdgePoint Canadian Portfolio (" EPCP"), and collectively with EdgePoint, the " Acquiror") as required by National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bids and Insider Reporting Issues, in respect of common shares (" Shares") in the capital of the Issuer.
MARKETS
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Enterprise Diversified, Inc.

NEW YORK, Dec. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Enterprise Diversified, Inc. ("ENDI" or the "Company") (OTC: SYTE), in connection with the proposed merger with CrossingBridge Advisors, LLC ("CrossingBridge"). At closing, both ENDI and CrossingBridge will become wholly owned subsidiaries of a newly formed holding company, ENDI Corp., ("ENDI Corp."). Under the terms of the merger agreement, the outstanding securities of each of ENDI and CrossingBridge will be exchanged for common stock of ENDI Corp. Immediately upon consummation of the merger, ENDI stockholders will own 52.5% of the outstanding common stock of ENDI Corp. CrossingBridge's parent company, Cohanzick Management, LLC ("Cohanzick"), will receive in the merger Endi Corp. Class A and Class B common stock, which will result in Cohanzick having approximately 61.3% voting interest in ENDI Corp.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Primoris Services Corporation To Present At The CJS Securities 22nd Investor Conference

Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ Global Select: PRIM)("Primoris" or the "Company") today announced that Tom McCormick, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Ken Dodgen, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in investor meetings and a fireside chat at the CJS Securities 22 nd Annual New Ideas for the New Year Virtual Investor Conference on Wednesday, January 12, 2022. The fireside chat is scheduled for 1:20 p.m. Central Time (2:20 p.m. Eastern Time) that same day.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Concentrix Schedules Release Of Fourth Quarter And Full Year Fiscal 2021 Financial Results And Webcast Of Investor Conference Call

FREMONT, Calif., Dec. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Concentrix Corporation (CNXC) , a leading global provider of customer experience (CX) solutions and technology, plans to announce its fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2021 financial results after market close on Tuesday, January 18, 2022. The Company also plans to host a conference call and webcast with the investment community to discuss the financial results on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at 9:00 am, Eastern Time.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

Five Below, Inc. Announces Participation In The 2022 ICR Conference

PHILADELPHIA, PA, Dec. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Five Below, Inc. (FIVE) - Get Five Below, Inc. Report, the trend-right, high-quality extreme-value retailer for tweens, teens and beyond, today announced that management will participate in the 2022 ICR Conference planned to be held at the JW Marriott Orlando Grande Lakes in Orlando, Florida. Joel Anderson, President and CEO, and Ken Bull, CFO, are currently scheduled to participate in a fireside chat on Monday, January 10, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.
ORLANDO, FL
TheStreet

180 Life Sciences Corp. To Participate In The Biotech Showcase 2022 Virtual Conference To Be Held January 10-12, 2022

PALO ALTO, Calif., Dec. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 180 Life Sciences Corp. (ATNF) ("180 Life Sciences" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel drugs that fulfill unmet needs in inflammatory diseases, fibrosis and pain, today announced that the Company will participate in the Biotech Showcase 2022 Virtual Conference to be held January 10-12, 2022.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
79K+
Post
341K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy