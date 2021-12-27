ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

SwitchArcade Round-Up: ‘My Universe – Interior Designer’, ‘Cold Silence’, and Today’s Other New Releases and Sales

By Shaun Musgrave
TouchArcade
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHello gentle readers, and welcome to the SwitchArcade Round-Up for December 27th, 2021. Did everyone have a nice holiday? I hope you had a good rest doing whatever it was you did. I had some tasty food and got quite a few new games, so all’s well that ends well in...

toucharcade.com

Comments / 0

SwitchArcade Round-Up: ‘Aspire: Ina’s Tale’, ‘Him & Her 3’, and Today’s Other New Releases, Plus the Latest News and Sales

Hello gentle readers, and welcome to the SwitchArcade Round-Up for December 17th, 2021. In today’s article, we’ve got a bit of surprise news to dig into before we wade into the new releases for the day. A bunch of games rolled in that weren’t on the schedule, but I wouldn’t exactly characterize today’s crop as a high-quality one on the whole. Not bad, but certainly not like yesterday by any means. Beyond that, we’ve got an absolute ton of new sales to check out. Like… hundreds of games. Saints Row IV is, like, three bucks. Wild. Let’s get down to business!
SwitchArcade Round-Up: ‘Arcade Archives Orius’, ‘Beastie Bay DX’, ‘Tunnel of Doom’, and Today’s Other Releases and Sales

Hello gentle readers, and welcome to the SwitchArcade Round-Up for December 23rd, 2021. As we approach both the end of the week and Christmas, things are winding down in some ways and heating up in others. We’ve got several new releases to look at today, though not so many as we sometimes see on a Thursday. On the other hand, we have quite a few more sales than we typically see. I’m guessing some folks are taking tomorrow off and have decided to hit the sales switch a wee bit early. Let’s dig in!
‘Genshin Impact’ Version 2.4 Update Releases on January 5th with New Characters, Outfits, the Enkanomiya Map, and More

If you haven’t checked out Genshin Impact yet, you can download it for free on the App Store for iOS here and on Google Play for Android here. The PC version is available on the official website here and the Epic Games Store. If you play on iOS, with iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5, you can now use PS5 and Xbox Series X|S controllers to play Genshin Impact. We featured Genshin Impact as our Game of the Week when it released and awarded it our 2020 Game of the Year. It is going to be interesting to see what Genshin Impact does in 2022. I’m curious to see if the Nintendo Switch version announced over a year ago actually ships in 2022. Have you been playing Genshin Impact recently??
SwitchArcade Round-Up: Reviews Featuring ‘Panorama Cotton’, Plus ‘Lacuna’ and Today’s Other Releases and Sales

Hello gentle readers, and welcome to the SwitchArcade Round-Up for December 28th, 2021. In today’s article, we’ve got a review of a game that hit the eShop a little while back. Panorama Cotton got off to a rough start, but now that it’s all patched up how does it fare? There are also a handful of new releases to look at, including the excellent Lacuna. We finish things up with the usual lists of incoming and outgoing sales, with plenty of titles from Arc System Works joining the many discounts currently going on. Let’s get to it!
TouchArcade

‘NAM-1975 ACA NEOGEO’ Review – A NEOGEO Launch Title Returns

But launch titles tend to benefit from a bit of a halo effect, don’t they? Especially launch titles on flashy new hardware like the NEOGEO. NAM-1975 was indeed a cool-looking game, and there was a certain spectacle to it. You could say the same for most of the launch games, though. NAM-1975‘s popularity came from a variety of factors. First, its theme. Enough time had passed since the close of the Vietnam War that America was now looking back on it through the scope of entertainment. Platoon and Full Metal Jacket were big hits in the theaters. Tour of Duty was holding up its end on TV. It was only natural that video games based on the topic would also garner interest.
The Best Nintendo Switch Ports of 2021 – SwitchArcade Special

One of my favorite aspects of the Nintendo Switch is revisiting older games thanks to the system’s hybrid nature making everything more interesting. The Switch has let me complete The Witcher 3 despite me owning it on every platform and never getting beyond the first dozen or so hours. Given the large install base of the platform, many developers and publishers have been bringing new and old games to the system. These end up being usually good but sometimes amazing. This feature will highlight the best ports and re-releases of 2021 on Nintendo Switch. This list is in no particular order.
Why Dark Horse Embraced a Sale to a Swedish Gaming Giant

Ahead of Christmas, news broke that Dark Horse Comics, one of the largest independent comic book publishers in the Western industry, would be acquired by video game company Embracer Group. Rumors of Dark Horse looking for a buyer had been circulating for some time, but the news itself nonetheless came as a surprise, due both to its holiday season timing and the identity of the Oregon-based company’s new owner. The sale, announced just before Christmas and expected to close in early 2022, is the latest in a line of acquisitions for the Swedish gaming giant this year; earlier this month, the...
SPY

Hot Deal: PowerA Wired Controller For Nintendo Switch Discounted Down to $12

Buying a gamepad for the Nintendo Switch can often become a serious investment, especially given how those Joy-Con controllers can fetch $69.00 at the minimum. Some folks prefer the tried and true gamepad that mimics the design of your standard controller, which is why you want to snag this limited-time offer from Target. The retailer is selling the PowerA Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch for a mere $11.99. That’s a savings of more than 50% off its regular price of $24.99. Don’t let the fact that it’s a wired controller dissuade you because Nintendo officially licenses the PowerA Wired controller. Specifically,...
Today in Gear: Up-to-Date on Today’s News and Releases

Last week, we reported on Nike's acquisition of RTFKT — a move that signals the Swoosh's faith in the rapidly expanding NFT and "metaverse" market. Its main competitor, German sportswear giant adidas, has already dove headfirst into the burgeoning space, launching collaborations with well-known entities like Bored Ape Yacht Club. According to reports, it looks like that bet is paying off for everyone involved. The Three Stripes' recent "Into the Metaverse" — which featured Bored Ape Yacht Club, NFT collector gmoney and crypto-media group Punks — raked in 5,924 ETH (about $23 million) across both an "Early Access" and open public periods, back on December 17. With 30,000 new NFTs minted, the whole event is a clear boon no matter how you slice it: adidas gains a relevant foothold among a new demographic in a new technology, while also legitimizing the work of NFT artists and entities like Bored Ape Yacht Club with a more conventionally corporate seal of approval. Long story short, expect more NFT drops to happen in the future, especially those with the blessing of a globally relevant brand. Like them or not, NFTs aren't going anywhere. For those of us who aren't interested in NFTs, we've got a few more products we want to shine a light on. From Snow Peak's craft beer-ready portable barrel to Crown Royal's new 18-year blended whiskey and LG's first-ever gaming laptop, this is Today in Gear.
TouchArcade

‘Alchemy Stars’ – Everything You Need to Know About the Sands of Time

‘Tis the season to celebrate new Aurorians with Alchemy Stars‘ Sands of Time event. In Tencent’s mobile RPG, players can expect limited-time goodies as well as exciting events lined up throughout the season, with guaranteed recruits and brand new outfits to boot. The Sands of Time event. “Though...
Everyone with a Nintendo Switch should see this Amazon deal

Nintendo recently released a brand new version of its insanely popular Nintendo Switch video game console. We can’t even count how many reports we had seen about an imminent “Nintendo Switch Pro” launch. But when the new model finally made its debut, there was nothing “Pro” about it. Instead, the new Switch is called “Nintendo Switch (OLED Model),” which is a name that doesn’t exactly roll off the tongue. It has a nifty new screen and an upgraded kickstand. But the rest of the specs are exactly the same as the regular Switch model. In other words, set your sights...
Nintendo Switch deals 2022: The best discounts on consoles and bundles in January

Since the original console launched in 2017, the Nintendo Switch has been incredibly popular with gamers of all ages and, as such, Switch deals are extremely hard to come by.With the ability to bring everything from Pokémon and Animal Crossing to Mario and Zelda to life in your hands, the Switch is undoubtedly one of the brand’s most successful launches ever.But with consistently good sales for a number of years, followed by fluctuating stock levels due to an even greater surge in demand during the pandemic, it makes sense that the brand would be reluctant to offer any major reductions....
PS5 UK stock – live: AO restock returns and Game bundles are still available

UPDATE: The PS5 is back in stock at AO and is available to pre-order at Game after selling out at John Lewis & Partners. Read on for more information. It has now been over a year since Sony’s latest console, the PlayStation 5 (PS5), first arrived in the UK. But supply problems and a worldwide semiconductor shortage sparked by the coronavirus pandemic have caused the production of the device to slow to a crawl.If you didn’t find the console under your tree on Christmas Day, fear not, because the IndyBest team is here to help. So far this month, we’ve seen restocks at Smyths Toys, Currys, PlayStation Direct, ShopTo, Very, Littlewoods, Game, Studio, Argos, EE, BT, Asda and Amazon, but will this trend continue into the new year?If you’re still searching, you’ve come to the right place. Our liveblog is on hand to give you the latest insight on restocks from all major UK retailers, both online and in-store, as well as providing details on rumoured releases, plus the latest PS5 games and accessories to snap up.Read more:Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order8 best PS5 accessories that will enhance your gaming experience9 best PS5 games for every kind of playerThe best Boxing Day tech deals this yearCheck stock from UK PS5 retailers below:VeryArgosScanGameSmyths ToysPlayStation DirectAOAmazonShopToJohn Lewis & PartnersAsdaCurrysTescoBTEEBox.co.ukStudio
PS Plus free games for January 2022: Persona 5 Strikers, Dirt 5, and more

Don't Miss: Thursday’s deals: COVID-19 rapid tests, air fryer sale, Apple deals, more One of the many benefits of subscribing to PlayStation Plus is receiving free games each month. Sony made it a priority to stack its selection of monthly freebies with games that people really want to play. In 2021 alone, Sony gave away Control, Final Fantasy 7 Remake, Battlefield V, and Star Wars: Squadrons. But can the growing collection of free PS Plus games be as impressive in 2022? The year is certainly starting off strong, as Sony announced three noteworthy free games for PS Plus subscribers coming in January....
The Innovative Air Jordan 11 Adapt to Release in a ‘Legend Blue’ Colorway

A new iteration of the futuristic Air Jordan 11 Adapt sneaker is coming soon. Sneaker leak social media account @zSneakerheadz shared images of the latest Air Jordan 11 Adapt “Legend Blue” on social media yesterday to give a detailed look at the style ahead of its release. The shoe features a predominantly white-based color scheme on the mesh upper that’s coupled with a grid-like pattern that’s dressed in blue. Adding to the look are gray accents covering the mudguard, which typically features premium patent leather instead of soft suede used on this pair. The shoe’s signature design element is the buttons on...
Nike launched a bejeweled pair of Women’s Air Force 1 sneakers studded with 228 Swarovski crystals

You might love them or hate them, but sure as hell won’t be able to ignore them. Designed for a subset of people who feel like regular sneakers aren’t enough for their feet, Nike unveiled the Women’s Air Force 1 sneakers with custom retroreflective Swarovski crystals studded across the surface of the shoes. The functionality is twofold – aside from being a pair of sneakers so bizarrely unique that people will definitely ask you where you got them, the reflective crystals on the shoes actually make them easy to spot in low-light conditions. The retroreflective nature of the crystals allows them to reflect beams of light back to their source, making them visible to people driving vehicles while you’re jogging at dawn.
