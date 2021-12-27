Congressman Mike Rogers Issues Statement After FY22 NDAA Signed Into Law

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senators Rob Portman (R-OH) and Sherrod Brown (D-OH) announced that their bipartisan, bicameral legislation to support economic opportunity in the greater Dayton region has been signed into law as part of the FY 2022 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA). The Providing Opportunities for Wider Economic Revitalization (POWER) Act requires the National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) to release all of its reversionary rights to the former AVETEC building located in Springfield, Ohio once it is transferred to the Community Improvement Corporation (CIC) of Springfield – Clark County, Ohio, a local non-profit economic development organization.
Comments / 0