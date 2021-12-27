ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Betty Crocker Just Dropped a Pancake Mix That Tastes Like DunkAroos

By Caitlyn Hitt
Thrillist
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the '90s, DunkAroos was pretty much a food group. They were the "it" lunchbox item until the day they disappeared from store shelves. Suddenly, many years later, they were back,...

www.thrillist.com

Comments / 0

Related
Thrillist

Krispy Kreme Will Give You a Dozen Donuts for $1 This Weekend

Everyone loves a numerically pleasing date. May 5, 2005. That's a good one. January 1, 2011. January 2, 2034 will be pretty good. But dates like 1/1/11 or 1/2/34 can't be counted on to come along with regularity. So, on December 12 of every year, Krispy Kreme celebrates the Day of Dozens.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Fans Of Wendy's Chili Won't Want To Miss This Deal

Diners can easily find something to appreciate about Wendy's chili. Back in 2011, one reviewer found this side item to adequately dish out hearty, comforting tastes, despite needing some extra diced onions or cheddar cheese to liven it up a bit, per Brand Eating. This tomato-centric side has slowly won fans over, but not everyone has jumped aboard. A Reddit thread exposed that the chili's meat comes from old Wendy's burger meat that dried out, causing some mixed responses.
RESTAURANTS
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

How To Soften A Stick of Butter Without Melting It – [Kitchen Hack]

When it comes to holiday cooking, butter is a staple. For my Thanksgiving recipes, I got six packages to use in my dishes. By the way, cooking from scratch is exhausting. I'm glad I only do it a few times a year. Usually, I'm always trying to find the easy way to make things, anything. I love any and all hacks I can find to make me look like a good cooker. You know, one that slaved in the kitchen and put a lot of time and energy into every dish. I can really put on a good act. LOL.
RECIPES
Popculture

McDonald's New Pizza Creation Might Become an Instant Favorite

Long ago, McDonald's once sold pizza and many enjoyed the pizza as a quick, cheap option compared to other pizza shops. The McPizza made the rounds in the early '90s and spread to 500 locations before fizzling out before 2000. Currently, you can only buy it at one McDonald's in Orlando, Florida, according to a fan wiki, but that might soon change with the newest pizza creation from the restaurant.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pancake Mix#Pancakes#Sugar#Food Drink
Mashed

This Is Still The Best Fast Food Chicken Sandwich, According To Fans

In recent years, the fast food chicken sandwich wars have escalated to a whole new level, with just about every quick service restaurant offering their own take on the fried bird between buns. After the Popeyes chicken sandwich sent the nation into near-hysteria after its release in 2019, a fried chicken sandwich has become a staple of many drive-thru menus.
RESTAURANTS
FIRST For Women

Sprinkling This Spice on Your Eggs in the Morning Can Curb Cravings All Day Long

There’s a reason eggs are such a popular breakfast food: From scrambled to poached, the protein-packed food pairs well with just about any savory grain or starch (think toast, quinoa, potatoes, or brown rice) and can keep you feeling satisfied for a long time. But if you like to snack between meals, even enjoying a filling breakfast might not be enough to break the habit. But here’s a simple way to stop those cravings: add cayenne pepper to your next plate of eggs!
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Mashed

Why You Should Never Melt Butter Before Making Scrambled Eggs

When it comes to the land of breakfast foods, eggs definitely reign supreme. If you are a savory over sweet individual, nothing tastes better than hot eggs in the morning, whether you like them poached, scrambled, hard-boiled, or fried. Not only do they keep you feeling full longer than toast or cereal, they come in so many different flavors and varieties. From a luxurious eggs Benedict to a decadent shakshuka or a simple egg white omelette, you can order them in so many different combinations for a wildly different breakfast experience every time.
FOOD & DRINKS
Thrillist

McDonald's Is Giving Out Free Big Macs Today

You might be familiar with the annual tradition of tweeting about how interest in Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas is You" goes from non-existent to almost impossibly huge. While that's probably true for most any holiday-themed song—are you rocking out to the "Monster Mash" in June?—it's pretty pronounced in a song as popular as "All I Want for Christmas is You."
RESTAURANTS
Click2Houston.com

This bread pudding recipe will make your holidays even sweeter!

HOUSTON – If you’re looking for festive Christmas dessert ideas, you’re in luck!. Because Chef D’Ambria Jacobs, one of the winners of Food Network’s ‘The Great Food Truck Race: Alaska,’ will join Houston Life in the studio with a simple and delicious way to elevate a traditional bread pudding.
HOUSTON, TX
Thrillist

Wendy's Is Giving Out Free Food Every Week for the Rest of the Year

Running a string of daily or weekly discounts is the fast food thing to do through the holidays. Both McDonald's and Popeye's are running 12 straight days of deals this month. So, of course, Wendy's is also doing something similar. Though, it's not taking the advent calendar-style approach to burger...
RESTAURANTS
The Kitchn

3 Store-Bought Frozen Meatballs That Are (Almost) Better than Homemade

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. My mother-in-law is good at many things, but making meatballs is not one of them. Actually, allow me to correct that: She is sometimes good at making meatballs. Her batches are very hit or miss — either perfect or too dense. And that’s why I’m always telling her about great store-bought options. See, there are lots of great options in the freezer section that rival homemade meatballs. (Even if you excel at making them from scratch!) I tried a lot of frozen meatballs this year (what can I say?) and, looking back on 2021, these are the three that still stand out.
FOOD & DRINKS
Shape Magazine

Giada De Laurentiis Says This 4-Ingredient Pasta Dish Is Like 'a Hug In a Bowl'

This story originally appeared on EatingWell.com by Karla Walsh. If you have 5 minutes to invest in prep time and four ingredients on hand, then you have all it takes to whip up "one big skillet of comfort," according to pasta pro Giada De Laurentiis who recently made fans swoon over this recipe on Instagram. (ICYMI, this is the #1 mistake Giada De Laurentiis says nearly everyone makes with homemade pasta.)
RECIPES
tidymom.net

Rice Krispy Peanut Butter Balls

Rice Krispy Peanut Butter Balls are a favorite on holiday cookie trays along with Spritz Cookies and Russian Tea Cakes. The classic chocolate peanut butter balls are an easy no-bake Christmas cookie that we enjoy making any time of year. If you’re a fan of chocolate and peanut butter, you’ll...
RECIPES
grit.com

Recipes from Grandma’s Cookie Jar: Peanut Butter Cookies, Brown Sugar Crescents, and Soft Sour Cream Drops

A nostalgic look at cookies and the women who baked them. Back in 1806 when Noah Webster began his dictionary-writing days, he probably didn’t have a clue as to what “cooky”, or cookie, would come to be in content, shape, and size. He simply wrote that it was “a small cake made from stiff, sweet dough rolled and sliced or dropped by spoonfuls onto a large flat pan and baked.”
RECIPES
Taste Of Home

How to Make 3-Ingredient No-Bake Cheesecake

If you’re craving a rich treat, it’s hard to beat the flavor and texture of a classic New York cheesecake. With a graham cracker crust and a tangy filling, it’s truly a dessert that shines on any occasion. But what if you’re craving a luscious dessert and simply don’t have the time to put together something so elaborate? This easy 3-ingredient no-bake cheesecake recipe will truly change the way you make dessert!
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy