Treat Cars Like Cigs

I'm sitting in the bistro car on the Amtrak Cascades route. The train left Seattle at 2:12 pm and has Eugene, Oregon as its final stop. It's December 23, and my destination, which I share with my daughter, is the capital of antifa, Portland. Not long after the train pulls out of Centralia Station, a white couple sits at the Mudedes' table. The man is around 65, and so is the woman. The man has a Bud, and the woman a Diet Sierra Mist. I'm halfway down a mid-sized bottle of what Cavit believes is drinkable dry white wine. I'm also writing something about Station Eleven, an apocalyptic show about life on Earth after the collapse of a historically specific social system that the first professional political economist in the world, Adam Smith, called commercial society.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO