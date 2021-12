(Photo | By fauxels from Pexels) From an income tax perspective, business owners often view S corporations and partnerships as fungible forms of doing business. Although both entities generally avoid an entity-level tax by “passing-through” their income to their owners, partnerships often have significant advantages over S corporations. Assuming that a taxpayer can otherwise choose between the two types of entities, some of the potential benefits of using a partnership (and other entities that can be treated as partnerships for tax purposes, such as LLCs) include the following:

INCOME TAX ・ 2 DAYS AGO