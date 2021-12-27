Is energy the key to Alzheimer’s disease?

In an effort to raise awareness, reduce the stigma of Alzheimer’s disease, educate our community and assist families who have been touched by Alzheimer’s disease; this month’s article highlights communication tips for family and friends of someone with Alzheimer’s disease or related forms of memory loss. You may find that as the disease progresses the person with memory loss does not talk like they used to. They may have trouble finding words. Their sentences may be short and choppy. There may be changes with the person’s voice. Their words may not make sense. When you listen to this person, you know they are trying very hard to tell you what they want. Their words just come out wrong.

