Forest Grove, OR

Snow brings car crashes around Forest Grove

By Dillon Mullan
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oKyZp_0dX08Lky00 Christmas night, five cars spun out off Highway 47. Sunday into Monday, crews responded to another six vehicle crashes.

Forest Grove Fire & Rescue has been busy between holidays.

An agency spokesperson told Pamplin Media Group that on the night of Saturday, Dec. 25, five cars spun out off Highway 47 near Dilley, and then Sunday into Monday morning, crews responded to another six vehicle crashes and four downed wires, although nobody lost power.

Early Monday afternoon, Dec. 27, a sledding crash required an emergency response as well.

"We've certainly got all our tires chained up," Forest Grove Fire & Rescue spokesperson Matt Johnson said. "Seriously, though, just stay home if you can. I know it's hard to do in the middle of the week."

Johnson said none of the incidents since Christmas resulted in serious injuries.

To navigate long driveways and other hard-to-reach places in the snow, Johnson said the department relies on its "brush rigs," which are more agile than full-size engines and are used to fight forest fires in the summer.

Johnson also advises Forest Grovers to keep their homes warm to keep pipes from freezing and bursting, keep heaters and fireplaces at least 3 feet away from anything flammable, and double-check smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

Forest Grove Police Department spokesperson Andrew Colasurdo said winter weather impacts response times.

"In weather like what we have experienced the last couple of days, it can easily double or triple the amount of time it takes for us to respond to a call for service," Colasurdo said. "I would stress to citizens to continue to drive carefully and not drive unless absolutely necessary during times of inclement weather."

Some parts of Forest Grove received at least 7 inches of snow over the weekend.

According to the National Weather Service, Washington County is due for another inch and a half of snow along with some rain starting Monday afternoon around 3 p.m. and lasting through Tuesday night. Temperatures are expected to remain below or close to freezing for at least through the end of the year.

Forest Grove, OR
