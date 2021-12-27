Amazon AWS Outages Highlight Promise And Peril Of Public Clouds For 5G

THE DAILY SCOPE, 12/22/21: Amazon Web Service, Amazon’s cloud computing unit, has gone down… again. This is the third time this month that the largest cloud-computing provider in the United States has experienced outages. When AWS experiences outages, the effects are transferred to the network of large and small businesses that rent computing, storage, and network capabilities from the provider. Slack, Hulu, Asana, and Coinbase are just a few of the platforms that experienced issues this morning as a result of the outage which was reported at 7:58 a.m. ET. The outages also impacted Amazon’s online retail operations, which potentially caused problems for any brands or retailers active on the platform. Brick-and-mortar locations such as Amazon Go, which sells rely on automated entry and exits, meaning that the entire purchase is facilitated through the cloud. Amazon was able to remedy the outage by 8:39 a.m. ET, but the frequency of these outages could start to be a cause for concern among companies such as Samsung, Sony, Hitachi, Philips, and Canon, as well as, which rely on the cloud-computing service to run critical operations.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 8 DAYS AGO