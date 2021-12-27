ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Amazon AWS Outages Highlight Promise And Peril Of Public Clouds For 5G

By Roslyn Layton
 3 days ago
The outsourcing of key computing tasks to cloud networks has accelerated in recent years with companies using cloud services to process at least half of their information technology workload. Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud comprise two-thirds of the global cloud market approaching $450 billion. Such “public” clouds...

The Guardian

Sanction-hit Huawei says revenues down 29% this year

Chinese telecom giant Huawei said on Friday its annual revenue had fallen by nearly a third from the previous year, as it continued to be weighed down by US sanctions that have hit its smartphone sales. Huawei has been caught in the crossfire of a US-China trade and technology rivalry...
Forbes

SEGs Are Dead — Long Live Relay-Based Email Security

Rom Hendler is CEO & co-founder of Trustifi, a provider of SaaS-based security and email encryption. Once upon a time, secure email gateways — or SEGs — were the main line of defense to protect business emails from malicious attacks such as malware, ransomware, Trojans and phishing scams. One of the most common perimeter email security technologies deployed in business environments, these gateways typically protect incoming and outgoing emails by identifying and blocking transmissions from a series of known malicious IP addresses. This was once acceptable because a large percentage of malicious emails were generated by these addresses, which sent out phishing messages en masse in an attempt to reap one or two victims per pass. It’s what has been called the “spray and pray” strategy.
aithority.com

Armis Selects Radware To Deliver Cloud Security For AWS

Improves visibility, governance, and threat detection across its cloud environment. Radware a leading provider of cyber security and application delivery solutions, announced that Armis, a leading unified asset visibility and security platform provider, chose Radware’s Cloud Native Protector to safeguard its Amazon Web Services (AWS) environment. This born-in-the-cloud business adopted Radware’s solution to fortify its cloud security posture and identify potential vulnerabilities before they evolved into threats.
The Day

AWS outages expose weak point in internet's backbone

Amazon's massive cloud-computing operation suffered its third outage in a month this past Wednesday, briefly shutting down a vast number of online services critical to everyday life and highlighting again the vulnerabilities of an increasingly interconnected web. Amazon Web Services reported on its status page that a power outage at...
WJAC TV

What caused Amazon's outage? Will there be more?

Robotic vacuum cleaners wouldn't start. Doorbell cameras stopped watching for package thieves, though some of those deliveries were canceled anyway. Netflix and Disney movies got interrupted and The Associated Press had trouble publishing the news. A major outage in Amazon's cloud computing network on Dec. 7 severely disrupted services at...
TechSpot

Amazon confirms data center power outage behind latest AWS hiccup

A hot potato: The internet is bound to notice when the world’s biggest cloud service provider suffers from the slightest of disruptions. For the third time this month, Amazon had to deal with an AWS outage that affected services including Slack, Imgur, Epic Games, and Asana, among others. It’s...
Dealerscope

Amazon Web Services Experiences Third Outage of the Month

THE DAILY SCOPE, 12/22/21: Amazon Web Service, Amazon’s cloud computing unit, has gone down… again. This is the third time this month that the largest cloud-computing provider in the United States has experienced outages. When AWS experiences outages, the effects are transferred to the network of large and small businesses that rent computing, storage, and network capabilities from the provider. Slack, Hulu, Asana, and Coinbase are just a few of the platforms that experienced issues this morning as a result of the outage which was reported at 7:58 a.m. ET. The outages also impacted Amazon’s online retail operations, which potentially caused problems for any brands or retailers active on the platform. Brick-and-mortar locations such as Amazon Go, which sells rely on automated entry and exits, meaning that the entire purchase is facilitated through the cloud. Amazon was able to remedy the outage by 8:39 a.m. ET, but the frequency of these outages could start to be a cause for concern among companies such as Samsung, Sony, Hitachi, Philips, and Canon, as well as, which rely on the cloud-computing service to run critical operations.
Ars Technica

AWS suffers third outage of the month

December has been a rough month for Amazon—at least for Amazon Web Services. The massively popular cloud computing platform suffered its third outage of the month Wednesday, affecting Slack, the Epic Games Store, and several other services. The AWS Service Health Dashboard shows the problem lies within a data...
siliconangle.com

Cloud native innovations to be highlighted in AWS Startup Showcase, Jan 26

Innovation in the startup economy comes in many forms. During an ongoing pandemic in which many enterprises continued to operate remotely during 2021, logging in from the home office became standard protocol. However, the chief executive and co-founder of one enterprising startup took the remote work model to a whole new level this past summer when he ran his company from a van.
TechRadar

Verizon partners with Google Cloud on 5G edge

Verizon is collaborating with Google Cloud to deliver 5G mobile edge computing (MEC) capabilities to enterprise customers, allowing them to take advantage of some of the most revolutionary use cases promised by next generation networks that rely on guaranteed performance. 5G networks promise faster speeds and greater capacity that will...
InfoQ.com

AWS US-EAST-1 Outage: Postmortem and Lessons Learned

On December 7th AWS experienced an hours-long outage that affected many services in its most popular region, Northern Virginia. The cloud provider released an analysis of the incident that started threads in the community about redundancy on AWS and multi-region approaches. The outage began at 10:30 AM ET, impacting many...
