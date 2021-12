San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said there is a "chance" Trey Lance starts in Week 17 against the Houston Texans and praised the rookie for his work at practice. "I think this last month with Trey has been his best consecutive four weeks of practice since we've had him," Shanahan told reporters on Monday. "He's had a number of good days, and he's had some bad days like most guys do. But as far as his consistency and stuff, I feel this last month has been his best."

