Grum announced the second volume of Deep State’s Reactor series with the release of its lead single – Erik Lucas’ “Aim At Heaven.”. The past few years have been absolutely marvelous for fans of Grum as the beloved DJ and producer delivered a flurry of releases including albums such as Heartbeats: Ten and Human Touch, along with recent EPs Isolation and Reconnection. He’s also begun to take the stage again at festivals like EDC Las Vegas and Dreamstate SoCal with his stunning soundscapes in tow. But that isn’t all that Grum has been working on either as his label, Deep State, continues to become the place-to-be for rising artists in the realm of progressive and melodic house and techno.

MUSIC ・ 13 DAYS AGO