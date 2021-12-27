Milwaukee looks to keep its three-game win streak alive as they take on Magic

Following a Christmas Day thriller against the Boston Celtics, the Milwaukee Bucks were back in action last night as they squared off against the Orlando Magic. After some back and forth battling early, the Bucks assumed full control of the game and built up a lead as large as 29 points. Yet, the severely shorthanded Magic showcased their resiliency during a spirited run in the second half that helped them get back into the game. Largely thanks to rookie Franz Wagner, who had himself a career night with 38 points, Orlando cut Milwaukee’s lead to just single digits several times during the half. Despite the Magic’s best efforts, the Bucks managed to hold them off in the end and spoil Wagner’s big night by securing the 127-110 road victory. It was a wildly turbulent matchup, and let us take a closer look at three takeaways that it produced.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO