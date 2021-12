News Release — Ward 2 DC Council member Brooke Pinto. Washington, D.C.– Today, Ward 2 Councilmember Brooke Pinto introduced the “Fairness in Use and Negotiation for All Recreational Property Act of 2021.” The purpose of the FUN for All Act is to ensure that all residents have fair access to District owned recreational property. The FUN for All Act ensures there is meaningful public engagement and Council oversight of all exclusive use or license agreements for District-owned recreational property that cover a period of one year or more. The legislation was co-introduced by Councilmembers Elissa Silverman, Christina Henderson, Robert C. White Jr., Janeese Lewis George, Mary M. Cheh and Trayon White, Sr.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 24 DAYS AGO