1,384 New Cases Reported Statewide

The Hawai‘i State Department of Health Kaua‘i District Health Office announced 120 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, Dec. 28. “In light of rapidly rising case counts, the Kaua‘i District Health Office will be providing simplified daily case updates consisting of total new case counts only, starting today,” said Dr. Janet Berreman, Kaua‘i District Health Officer. “This allows timely public notification of the number of new cases. Information about resident versus visitor cases, travel versus community-acquired, and age distribution will continue to be available on the DOH’s online data dashboard. The daily case counts reported by KDHO continue to be in advance of case totals reported by the state.”
Comments / 0