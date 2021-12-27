ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

1,384 New Cases Reported Statewide

kauainownews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Hawaiʻi Department of Health reported 1,384 new COVID-19 cases Monday, bringing the statewide total to 103,773. No fatalities...

kauainownews.com

Comments / 0

Related
kauainownews.com

COVID Case Surge Continues Statewide

The Hawaiʻi Department of Health reported 707 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, bringing the statewide total to 91,774. Three new COVID-related fatalities were reported. A total of 22 new infections were identified on the Garden Isle. The state’s daily case average is now 369, with a test positivity rate of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
kswo.com

1,301 new Coronavirus cases reported in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Just over 1,300 new Coronavirus cases were reported in Oklahoma Thursday. The seven-day average of new cases now stands at 997, while there are 12,048 active cases of the virus statewide. So far, there have been 684,579 confirmed cases statewide since the pandemic began. On...
OKLAHOMA STATE
kauainownews.com

Over 1,800 COVID Cases Confirmed Statewide

The Hawaiʻi Department of Health reported 1,828 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, bringing the statewide total to 98,593. One new COVID-related fatality was reported. Kauaʻi County currently has a 4.6% test positivity rate with a seven-day case average of 24. The state’s daily case average is now 1,021, with...
PUBLIC HEALTH
kauainownews.com

120 New COVID Cases Confirmed on Garden Isle

The Hawai‘i State Department of Health Kaua‘i District Health Office announced 120 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, Dec. 28. “In light of rapidly rising case counts, the Kaua‘i District Health Office will be providing simplified daily case updates consisting of total new case counts only, starting today,” said Dr. Janet Berreman, Kaua‘i District Health Officer. “This allows timely public notification of the number of new cases. Information about resident versus visitor cases, travel versus community-acquired, and age distribution will continue to be available on the DOH’s online data dashboard. The daily case counts reported by KDHO continue to be in advance of case totals reported by the state.”
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doh#O Ahu#Hawai I
kauainownews.com

New COVID-Related Fatality Reported on Kaua‘i

The Hawai‘i State Department of Health Kaua‘i District Health Office reported a fatality and 65 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, Dec. 29. The fatality was a male resident in his 80s who was hospitalized. Total Kaua‘i COVID fatalities to date are 17. “My warmest condolences go...
PUBLIC HEALTH
kanecountyconnects.com

COVID-19 UPDATE: 612 New Kane Cases in 1 Day; 16,561 State Cases 2nd Highest Ever; 71 Omicron Cases Reported Statewide

OVERVIEW: FDA OK’s Anti-Viral Pill; NYC Limits Hospital Visitors Amid Surge; Studies Show Omicron Illnesses Tend To Be More Mild. The United States on Wednesday authorized Pfizer Inc’s antiviral COVID-19 pill for at-risk people aged 12 and above, making it the first oral treatment and which can be taken at home, providing a potentially important tool in the fight against the fast-spreading Omicron variant, Fox Business and other media report.
KANE COUNTY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
whbc.com

WEDNESDAY UPDATE: Another Pandemic High for Statewide Cases

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Another record-breaking day for new coronavirus cases reported in Ohio. The state health department says the Wednesday number was 12,864. Stark County had 378 of those cases, the county’s highest daily number since early January. Hospitalizations across the state remain steady...
STARK COUNTY, OH
shoredailynews.com

COVID cases spike on the Shore but not nearly as much as statewide

While the Eastern Shore has experienced a surge in COVID cases over the last couple of weeks, the surge here hasn’t been nearly as bad as it has statewide. On Wednesday, Virginia experienced a record with 12,112 test positives. The total number of cases for the past 7 days per 100,000 is 89.4 cases statewide or eight tenths of one percent of the overall population. The 14 day total average per 100,000 for the state was 952.8.
ACCOMACK COUNTY, VA
kanecountyconnects.com

COVID-19 UPDATE: Local ICU Bed Availability Drops to 14%; 11,858 New Cases Statewide, 421 in Kane; UK Case Count Sets Record

OVERVIEW: CDC Panel Says Moderna, Pfizer Preferred Over J&J; UK Reports High Single Day New-Case Total; NYC Cases Double in 3 Days. Vaccine advisers to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted 15-0 Thursday to change recommendations to make clear that the COVID-19 vaccines made by Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech were preferred over Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine.
KANE COUNTY, IL
kauainownews.com

Kaua‘i Officials: Surge to Get Worse Over New Years

Hawai‘i State Department of Health Kaua‘i District Health Officers said on Monday COVID-19 cases are expected to rise during the holiday week, given the transmissibility of the Omicron variant and the propensity for people to gather in large groups during New Years celebrations. With Hawai‘i already in the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
wmay.com

No Omicron Variant Locally Yet; 16 Cases Statewide

By Monday, Sangamon County will almost certainly be over 30,000 total COVID cases since the start of the pandemic… but so far, there have been no confirmed cases of the omicron variant here. Statewide as of Friday, there have been 16 confirmed cases of the highly-transmissible new variant of...
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
KATC News

LDH: Proportion of Omicron cases in state is 88.5%

The Louisiana Department of Health estimates the proportion of Omicron cases in our state is 88.5% for the week ending December 25.*. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates the proportion of Omicron in HHS Region 6 (which includes Arkansas, Louisiana, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas) is 86.7%. Furthermore, 95% of parishes are at the 2 highest levels of community transmission.
PUBLIC HEALTH
centraloregondaily.com

Deschutes Co. adds record 326 new COVID cases as numbers spike statewide

There are nine new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 5,640, Oregon Health Authority reported Wednesday. OHA reported 2,331 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 418,333. The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the...
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy