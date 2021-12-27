1,384 New Cases Reported Statewide

While the Eastern Shore has experienced a surge in COVID cases over the last couple of weeks, the surge here hasn’t been nearly as bad as it has statewide. On Wednesday, Virginia experienced a record with 12,112 test positives. The total number of cases for the past 7 days per 100,000 is 89.4 cases statewide or eight tenths of one percent of the overall population. The 14 day total average per 100,000 for the state was 952.8.

ACCOMACK COUNTY, VA ・ 23 HOURS AGO