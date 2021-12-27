ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Storm brings record snowfall to Sierra Nevadas

Salamanca Press
 3 days ago

Blowing snow in mountains of Northern California and Nevada closed...

www.salamancapress.com

Comments / 0

Related
cpr.org

Good news: All those winter storms mean snowpack is above normal. Bad news: That also means avalanche danger is high

Winter storms over the Christmas weekend brought big improvements to the amount of snow collecting in Colorado’s mountains. Statewide, the snowpack is now 108 percent of what’s normal for this time of year. At the start of December, it was around 50 percent, according to data from the Colorado Snow Survey Program — a slow start that set records in Denver and disappointed mountain skiers and boarders.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
SFGate

Storm drenches Southern California, shuts Interstate 5

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Drenching rains fell across a swath of Southern California and snow brought traffic to a halt on a major highway early Thursday as the last in a series of December storms that walloped the state moved through. The Grapevine section of Interstate 5 high in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sierra Sun

December snowfall record smashed

Following a dry November, the Lake Tahoe area was slammed by storms in December, setting a record for snowfall in the month. The UC Berkley Central Sierra Snow Lab said the region broke its snowfall record for the month on Monday, surpassing the 179 inches of snowfall that fell in December 1970.
TAHOE CITY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sierra Nevadas#Extreme Weather#Breaking News#Ap Archive
FOX40

Snow survey brings good news to California, but drought still lingers

PHILLIPS, Calif. (KTXL) — The first snow survey of the season brought hopeful news for California’s water supply. The Department of Water Resources says the state’s snowpack is way above average for this time of year. “We are off to a great start,” said Sean De Guzman, with DWR. The Department of Water Resources measures snowpack […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Salamanca Press

Snow, ice close COVID test sites in Seattle area

Amid a COVID-19 surge, health officials in the Seattle area closed COVID-19 testing sites or reduced hours because of days of snow and freezing temperatures (Dec. 30) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/1f0623dd0d7e4fe7a1ac2d00d1eaf415.
SEATTLE, WA
freightwaves.com

51-year Sierra snowfall record shattered

With less than a week remaining in 2021, part of the Lake Tahoe region broke its record for December snowfall set 51 years ago. On Monday, the December snow total at the UC Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab (CSSL) reached 16.5 feet, smashing the 1970 record of 15 feet. Additional snowfall this week brought the December total to 17.5 feet by Wednesday morning.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
Highland Community News

Winter storm brings record-breaking rainfall, recharge

Record-breaking rainfall on Dec. 14 brought a rush of water into the Santa Ana River Wash, flowing at a rate of 350 cubic feet per second through the Plunge Creek Conservation Project, San Bernardino Valley Water Conservation District reported on Dec. 21. More than 350 million gallons of water (1,295...
SANTA ANA, CA
Salamanca Press

Wind-driven wildfires force evacuations in Colo.

Residents of two northern Colorado cities were ordered to evacuate Thursday because of wildfires. (Dec. 30) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/d5c1015b3df84b4c86f83e44d6f2b633.
COLORADO STATE
KRON4

Caltrans warns against travel to Sierra Nevada

KRON4's Philippe Djegal reports. New California laws will change who can become a police officer. Meeting the need of COVID tests before kids return to campus in SFUSD. San Francisco antique and vintage jewelry store burglarized. COVID-19 outbreak reported at San Francisco homeless shelter. At-home COVID testing confusion. Remembering Bay...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Getting Answers: What To Expect For California’s Drought After Record Snow, Rain

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Record breaking snow and rainfall since October has drought and forestry experts optimistic about what’s to come, but a wet start to the water season does not guarantee California’s statewide drought will end. The UC Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab recorded 212″ of snow in December, which totaled 258% of the average snowpack through Dec. 29 and 70% of the average annual snowfall. How those numbers and above average totals impact the drought will take more time. “I think in this case we’re not there yet, we won’t really know how wet this year’s gonna be until, March,” said Jay...
CALIFORNIA STATE
ksro.com

CalTrans Warns Against Driving in the Sierra Nevada

This photo provided by the California Highway Patrol Truckee Division shows only the peaked roof of a structure visible, buried in snowdrifts in the Donner Pass area of the Sierra Nevada just west of Truckee, Calif., that remained closed Wednesday morning, Feb. 27, 2019. The California Department of Transportation reported that a Sierra maintenance yard above 6,000 feet had received 30 inches of snow on Tuesday. Several mountain and foothill roads were repeatedly closed because of whiteout conditions or to clear trucks and cars that spun out on the slippery pavement. The fierce weather was driven by a river of atmospheric moisture stretching from Hawaii. (California Highway Patrol via AP)
TRUCKEE, CA
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Winter Storm Watch For New Year’s Day

CHICAGO (CBS) — Parts of the Chicago area could get more than 6 inches of snow on New Year’s Day, prompting a winter storm watch for Saturday. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch from 9 a.m. Saturday through 6 a.m. Sunday for Cook, DuPage, and Lake counties; and from 6 a.m. Saturday through midnight Saturday night for DeKalb, Grundy, Kane, Kendall, LaSalle, McHenry, and Will counties. Snow totals could exceed 6 inches in some areas. However, the track of the storm could still change, leading to more rain than snow, according to CBS 2 meteorologist Laura Bannon. The snow...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC San Diego

Snow From San Diego to the Sierra Nevada

More snow and rain fell on California this week, causing travel disruptions on mountain routes and raising the risk of debris flows from wildfire burn scars. Major highways through the snow-blanketed Sierra Nevada remained open, but chain requirements were in effect in many areas. Caltrans said snowplows were working around the clock and urged people to avoid all but essential travel in the Sierra.
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy