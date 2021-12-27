Storm brings record snowfall to Sierra Nevadas

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Record breaking snow and rainfall since October has drought and forestry experts optimistic about what’s to come, but a wet start to the water season does not guarantee California’s statewide drought will end. The UC Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab recorded 212″ of snow in December, which totaled 258% of the average snowpack through Dec. 29 and 70% of the average annual snowfall. How those numbers and above average totals impact the drought will take more time. “I think in this case we’re not there yet, we won’t really know how wet this year’s gonna be until, March,” said Jay...

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 HOUR AGO