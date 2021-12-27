Fauci Still Backs Vaccine Mandate for Domestic Air Travel, But Administration Has Concerns

If you spend too much time observing the way politicians speak, you'll pick up an almost perceptibly mechanical gear-shift in their heads when the brain-groove reminds them to reproduce an anecdote or talking point they have formulated so many times before. Occasionally the subconscious rebels against the alienating monotony with apologetic prefix clauses like, "That's why I like to say," or "I always tell the story that," but the pre-sets mostly override such human twitches to deliver the desired political result.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 3 DAYS AGO