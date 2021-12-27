ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Israel Scrambling to Contain What it Calls 'Deadliest Wildlife Disaster' in its History

By Ayumi Davis
Newsweek
 3 days ago
Workers were removing bird carcasses as fast as they could, as there are concerns they would potentially infect other wildlife, said Yaron...

AntyWatusae808
2d ago

We can't stop what is written what shall be what will be its only a matter of time which is running now and we are running out of time what is written and Said will be shall be we can't fix it nor prolong it it will come like waves in the ocean one after another and another...

Reply(15)
31
Tiredofassholes
2d ago

Too bad Dr. Fauci didn't push the vaccine for this, stop all flights, ban travel, and insist on social distancing. I guess everything is Trump's fault. I am being a smart Alec. Nothing is more important to me than wildlife and this Earth. But, this is how badly things have been mismanaged with the Covid-19 virus, and sometimes there's just nothing you can do. Nature will take its course. Poor birds.

Reply(7)
29
AntyWatusae808
2d ago

It doesn't matter who's at fault who says what and does this or that it will come to be so shall it is written for all..

Reply(3)
17
