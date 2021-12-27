ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Mother bear, 3 cubs spotted in neighborhood tree in Virginia

By Nexstar Media Wire, Brian Reese
CBS 42
CBS 42
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mbO5c_0dWzygpx00

CHESAPEAKE, Va. ( WAVY ) — Bruin Drive in Chesapeake, Virginia, was living up to its name Monday morning.

A momma bear and three cubs were spotted hanging out in a tree down the street from Western Branch High School, home of the Bruins — a word that means bears.

Woman smiles in mugshot, accused of killing boyfriend with sword on Christmas Eve

WAVY viewer Kim Ivory, who sent in photos showing the bears high up in the tree, said they’d been there since at least 3 a.m. Monday.

At 10:40 a.m., police and Chesapeake Animal Services were at the scene. They asked residents to stay in their homes and for the general public to stay away while they work to safely remove the bears.

“Black bears can be unpredictable, especially when sows (mothers) have cubs,” the city wrote online. “This is an extremely stressful situation for the bears, so it’s important to stay away from the area. That includes driving past the site.”

Typically, crews will tranquilize the bears and then release them into the Great Dismal Swamp, located in the Coastal Plain Region of southeastern Virginia and northeastern North Carolina, between Norfolk, Virginia, and Elizabeth City, North Carolina.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fChMQ_0dWzygpx00
Four bears sit in a tree on Bruin Drive in Chesapeake on Dec. 27, 2021 (Photo courtesy of Kim Ivory)

Bears are not uncommon in Chesapeake/Suffolk due to their proximity to the swamp, but Bruin Drive is some distance away and across I-664 in a busy residential area. Typically, bears in Chesapeake are found around the Deep Creek area adjacent to the swamp.

Last year, there were at least two bear sightings in Virginia Beach , while one bear frequently roamed a Suffolk neighborhood.

** Video below shows past WAVY coverage of a bear found in a tree.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Virginia Beach, VA
Local
Virginia Pets & Animals
State
North Carolina State
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
State
Virginia State
Chesapeake, VA
Lifestyle
City
Chesapeake, VA
City
Norfolk, VA
Chesapeake, VA
Pets & Animals
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#Cubs#Weather#Tree#Bruin#Bruin Drive
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Christmas
NewsBreak
Pets
CBS 42

LIVE: Storm reports begin flowing in from across Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Storm reports have begun flowing in from communities in west Alabama after a significant weather system moved through the area Wednesday evening. Below are reports sent to the National Weather Center. 8:59 p.m. – A pole barn was destroyed. Moderate damage to one home. Minor damage to a second home in […]
ALABAMA STATE
CBS 42

CBS 42

16K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy