It’s been a while and so much has happened since I last posted anything, so much to talk about. Firstly, let’s discuss the Patriots game. Going into the game I think many of us fans were expected the worst going into Foxborough but surprisingly at half the Titans were only down 3 despite Randy Bullock missing a field goal and an extra point. However, the second half was a different story as the Titans were held scoreless and the defense gave up 20 second half points for a final score of 36-13. I think this game hurt more for us Titans fans because by half we were still in this game but failed for keep up with the Patriots. Offense struggled to move the ball and the defense eventually couldn’t hold off the Patriot offense. The missed field goal and extra point by Bullock kept momentum in the Patriots favor, the two fumbles by Foreman and Hilliard didn’t help and Tannehill really couldn’t muster anything without AJ Brown and Julio Jones. This loss along with the loss the week before to the Texans derailed the Titans from first seed in the AFC.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO