Mike Farrell of Rivals believes Quinn Ewers is the best QB pickup from transfer portal

The transfer quarterback market has been as active as ever, as dozens of high level starting caliber quarterbacks have hit the portal.

With players like Spencer Rattler (South Carolina), Dillon Gabriel (UCLA), and Bo Nix (Oregon) finding new homes, there have been constant debates as to who will have the most impact for their new school.

Rivals national columnist Mike Farrell doesn’t think it is any of those three players, as he has gone with Texas’ Quinn Ewers. Farrell took to Instagram to express his beliefs that Ewers is the best quarterback pickup from the transfer portal this offseason.

Ewers came to Texas by way of the transfer portal where he was ranked as the best player available, after spending a year at Ohio State behind Heisman finalist C.J. Stroud.

Ewers is expected to be one of the best college quarterbacks in the nation, with the possibility that he goes down as one of the best to ever play if he is able to live up to his perfect rating as a recruit. A mark that just five other players have ever achieved, along with just one other quarterback in former Longhorn Vince Young.

That is a lot of pressure on a player who only has a couple handoffs under his belt as a college quarterback, but Texas’ staff and fan base have all the faith in the world in the young quarterback to turn around this struggling program.