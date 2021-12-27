ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mike Farrell of Rivals believes Quinn Ewers is the best QB pickup from transfer portal

By Kevin Borba
 3 days ago
The transfer quarterback market has been as active as ever, as dozens of high level starting caliber quarterbacks have hit the portal.

With players like Spencer Rattler (South Carolina), Dillon Gabriel (UCLA), and Bo Nix (Oregon) finding new homes, there have been constant debates as to who will have the most impact for their new school.

Rivals national columnist Mike Farrell doesn’t think it is any of those three players, as he has gone with Texas’ Quinn Ewers. Farrell took to Instagram to express his beliefs that Ewers is the best quarterback pickup from the transfer portal this offseason.

Ewers came to Texas by way of the transfer portal where he was ranked as the best player available, after spending a year at Ohio State behind Heisman finalist C.J. Stroud.

Ewers is expected to be one of the best college quarterbacks in the nation, with the possibility that he goes down as one of the best to ever play if he is able to live up to his perfect rating as a recruit. A mark that just five other players have ever achieved, along with just one other quarterback in former Longhorn Vince Young.

That is a lot of pressure on a player who only has a couple handoffs under his belt as a college quarterback, but Texas’ staff and fan base have all the faith in the world in the young quarterback to turn around this struggling program.

The Spun

Desmond Howard Reacts To Ridiculous Alabama Narrative

No. 1 Alabama will enter this Friday’s College Football semifinal as almost two-touchdown favorites over No. 4 Cincinnati. However, one of the Crimson Tide’s best players doesn’t think his team is being treated as such. Alabama linebacker Will Anderson said in his media session earlier this week...
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Alabama Fans Loving Wednesday Night Quote From Nick Saban

Alabama is one of the four teams preparing to compete for a national championship in the College Football Playoff, beginning this Friday. In the context of this year, that also means the Crimson Tide are trying to avoid a late-season, COVID-19 outbreak. 2021 CFP teams that are unable to field...
ALABAMA STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Alabama: 3 advantages the Crimson Tide have over Cincinnati

It’s difficult to narrow down Alabama’s distinct advantages over Cincinnati in their Cotton Bowl Playoff semifinal. Let’s try. There’s obviously the overriding advantage that comes with being the most dominant program in recent history and perhaps the best program of all time. One could point to a rabid fan base, a strong group of boosters that fund facilities or any number of reasons why Alabama is largely considered the better program. However, let’s not sell the Bearcats short.
ALABAMA STATE
