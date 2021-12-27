ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Texas drops one spot in latest Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll

By Cami Griffin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T74dI_0dWzxzKJ00

Chris Beard’s squad is coming off wins over Stanford and Alabama State over the last week.

While the AP Poll put the Longhorns at No. 17 this week, Texas dropped to No. 18 in the Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY sports.

Five Big 12 teams were present in the Top 25, where Baylor, Kansas and Iowa State were listed ahead of Texas. Texas Tech entered the rankings and landed at No. 25 overall.

Texas will face Incarnate Word on Tuesday prior to beginning Big 12 conference play on Jan. 1.

Full Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll

Rank Team Record Points Change

1 Baylor 11-0 800 (32) –

2 Duke 11-1 760 –

3 Purdue 11-1 712 –

4 Gonzaga 10-2 690 –

5 UCLA 8-1 666 -1

6 Kansas 9-1 647

7 Arizona 11-1 561 -3

8 Iowa State 12-0 514 –

9 USC 12-0 506 –

11 Auburn 11-1 453

13 Seton Hall 9-2 378

14 Houston 11-3 338 –

15

9-2 334

16 LSU 12-0 295 –

17 Kentucky 9-2 279

18 Texas 9-2 254 -1

19 Alabama 9-3 220 -8

20 Colorado State 10-0 199

21 Providence 12-1 181

22 Villanova 8-4 175 –

23 Wisconsin 9-2 135

24 Xavier 11-2 127 -4

25 Texas Tech 9-2 78 –

Others Receiving Votes

West Virginia 36; Arkansas 36; Illinois 26; Connecticut 25; Oklahoma 20; Loyola-Chicago 19; Wake Forest 16; Minnesota 11; Michigan 9; San Francisco 8; Saint Mary’s 3; Florida 2; Indiana 1

Comments / 0

