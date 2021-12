ALHAMBRA, Calif., Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. ("ApolloMed," and together with its subsidiaries and affiliated entities, the "Company") (NASDAQ: AMEH), a leading physician-centric, technology-powered healthcare company focused on enabling providers in the successful delivery of value-based care, announced today that its affiliate, AP-AMH 2 Medical Corporation, has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire 100% of the fully diluted capitalization of Jade Health Care Medical Group ("Jade Health"), a primary and specialty care physicians' group focused on providing high-quality care to its local communities. The Company anticipates closing this transaction by the end of the second quarter of 2022 and will fund the transaction from cash on hand.

