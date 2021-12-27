Spirit Recruiting Daily: Running updates on Ole Miss recruiting (12-27-21)

Keion Brooks is the obvious star of Kentucky’s 83-56 win over Missouri. TyTy Washington, Oscar Tshiebwe, and Sahvir Wheeler all had great moments as well, finishing in double figures. However, John Calipari made sure to include some praise for a certain reserve in his postgame remarks. Lance Ware only played seven minutes vs. the Tigers but finished with five points, all free throws, and three rebounds. That comes after the sophomore forward did not play in Kentucky’s rout of Western Kentucky last week.

BASKETBALL ・ 1 DAY AGO