WATCH: Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin talks Sugar Bowl

OXFORD – After a few months of just about every rumor imaginable, Lane Kiffin is still in Oxford. Kiffin, in his second year leading Ole Miss football, has the No. 8 Rebels (10-2) on the verge of history. The program has the chance to win 11 games for the first time, and the season finale is a highly-anticipated matchup with No. 7 Baylor (11-2) at a home away from home for Ole Miss: the Sugar Bowl. It will be the Rebels’ 10th appearance in the game, most of any bowl for the program.

OXFORD, MS ・ 18 HOURS AGO