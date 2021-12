Monday Down South Presented by — Everything you need to know about Friday’s Playoff semifinal collision between Alabama and Cincinnati in the Cotton Bowl. Just to get this out of the way, before we go marching into the weeds. You want to know: How hard am I going to work to convince you Cincinnati has a chance? Not like an any given Saturday, that’s why they play the games kind of chance. Like an actual, matches up favorably against Alabama chance. And I don’t think it’s spoiling the suspense to admit, not that hard. The 14-point spread speaks for itself, right? The talent gap is almost certainly insurmountable. The Bearcats’ chances are not good.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO