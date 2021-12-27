ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 Oilers Trade Assets That Can Be Moved to Upgrade Roster

By Rob Couch
The Hockey Writers
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Edmonton Oilers are not working with a lot of cap space this season. There are typically bad contracts and players not playing to their worth on every team each season. That is no different for the Oilers. If the Oilers are going to upgrade at any position before...

The Hockey Writers

Oilers Should Trade for Ullmark if Rask Signs With Bruins

The pieces could fall perfectly in place for the Edmonton Oilers to finally put an end to that goaltender search, and it could come sometime this year. It may even be able to be pulled off before the trade deadline which is what would be the most beneficial for the Oilers. Linus Ullmark could be the perfect goalie that they need to push them to the next level.
The Hockey Writers

Oilers Should Be Embarrassed Over Dmitri Samorukov NHL Debut

The Edmonton Oilers did a lot of things wrong on Wednesday night versus the St. Louis Blues. Losing 4-2 in a game to the better team is what it is. But the way the team handled the debut of prospect defenseman Dimitri Samorukov could be among the more embarrassing things the team will likely do this season.
The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Oilers, Bruins, Flames, Canadiens, COVID Rule Changes

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the NHL has changed its policy on how long players who test positive for COVID must isolate from the rest of the team. Meanwhile, the Edmonton Oilers are getting a number of players back into their lineup for Wednesday’s game versus the St. Louis Blues. There is talk the Boston Bruins might have their eyes on a couple of trade targets to help at forward, plus the Calgary Flames might like to add a top-tier defenseman. Finally, are Brendan Gallagher’s recent comments about winning a sign he could be traded?
The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Oilers, Penguins, Rangers, Red Wings

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, among some of the bold predictions made about the Edmonton Oilers is a rumor that perhaps Kailer Yamamoto could be traded by the March 21, 2021 deadline. Meanwhile, Evgeni Malkin talked about his contract situation and how much the money part of a new deal matters. The New York Rangers could be among the bigger buyers are this year’s trade deadline and how likely are the Detroit Red Wings to move forward Tyler Bertuzzi prior to his becoming a free agent?
FanSided

Two Red Wings Players who Could see Their Roles Increase

The Detroit Red Wings roster is already facing major instability, with COVID and injuries running through the players, especially with the latest postponement. The lineup will only become more unstable at the deadline. Let’s take a look a couple of players that could soon find themselves in a larger role as a result of the roster chaos.
CBS Boston

Brandon Carlo Returns To Practice For Bruins; Only One Player Remains In COVID-19 Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins are nearly whole again. Defenseman Brandon Carlo returned to the practice ice on Wednesday, leaving just one Boston player on in NHL COVID-19 Protocol. That one player is forward Charlie Coyle, who landed in protocol on Sunday. The Bruins were able to return to practice earlier this week after being shut down through Christmas back on Dec. 18 amid a COVID-19 outbreak on the team. The Bruins shared some footage of Carlo putting in some work at Warrior Ice Arena in Brighton on Wednesday: BC’s back. 👋 @1996_Carlo | #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/PFHGOw3aS8 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) December 29, 2021 Boston has had six games postponed due to the team’s COVID-19 issues, one of several teams to be impacted by the pandemic this season. The NHL has postponed 70 games this season because of outbreaks among teams. The 14-10-2 Bruins are set to return to action on Jan. 1 with a home game against the Buffalo Sabres.
CBS New York

New York Islanders Game Against Detroit Red Wings Postponed Due To COVID

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The New York Islanders will not be returning to the ice along with other NHL teams this week. Wednesday’s Islanders game against the Detroit Red Wings has been postponed, along with five other games. #Isles News: Due to COVID-related issues, the Islanders game on Wednesday, Dec. 29 against the Detroit Red Wings has been postponed. A make-up date for the game has yet to be established. — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) December 28, 2021 The league took an extended holiday break in the hope that COVID cases won’t continue to disrupt the season. Games resumed Tuesday night. Islanders head coach Barry Trotz understands the reality of the situation. “Ideally, I would like that every team have a full complement of players and we’re playing and there’s no disruption and all that, but that’s not reality, that’s fantasy hockey right now,” he said. The New York Rangers and New Jersey Devils are still set to play Wednesday night in Florida and Buffalo, respectively.
The Hockey Writers

3 Canadiens Players Looking to Bounce Back in 2022

Through 32 games in 2021-22, it’s been a season to forget for the Montreal Canadiens. A lengthy injury list, recent COVID-19 issues, and underperforming players have made games tough to watch most nights. However, the arrival of a new year is a chance at redemption for these three veteran players who have a lot to prove as executive vice president Jeff Gorton ponders how he’ll reshape the roster.
sandiegogulls.com

Anaheim Ducks Announce Roster Moves

The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has made the following roster moves:. Recalled defenseman Jacob Larsson, and right wings Bryce Kindopp, Vinni Lettieri and Buddy Robinson from the club’s Taxi Squad to the active roster. Center Danny O’Regan has been assigned to the...
The Hockey Writers

How the Oilers Can Best Utilize Their Taxi Squad

In an attempt to prevent more postponements of games and progress the season forward, the NHL announced before hockey returned from the pause that they were bringing back the taxi squad for every team. The taxi squad can consist of up to six players, allowing a team to have enough...
