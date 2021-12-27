ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opioid Prescribing Declines, but Cuts Are Not Uniform Across Locations, Age Groups, or Type of Prescriber

Cover picture for the articleThe volume of prescription opioids dispensed from retail pharmacies declined by 21% from 2008 to 2018, but the decline was not uniform across geographic areas, among types of patients, or by type of prescriber, according to a new RAND Corporation study. The study, published by the Annals of Internal...

eturbonews.com

Dental Pain: Over-the-counter Pill Better Than Prescribed Opioid?

A study shows that a single dose of over-the-counter Naproxen Sodium (440 mg) is as effective, lasts longer, and was better tolerated than a single dose of a commonly prescribed opioid. Bayer Consumer Health Division announced today its clinical research study, “Analgesic efficacy of naproxen sodium versus hydrocodone/acetaminophen in acute...
HEALTH
UPI News

Opioid prescriptions dispensed at retail pharmacies decline, study finds

Dec. 27 (UPI) -- The volume of prescription opioid pain medications dispensed by retail pharmacies in the United States has declined over the past decade, with larger drops seen in urban areas, a study published Monday by Annals of Internal Medicine found. Prescription opioid painkillers distributed to consumers by retail...
RETAIL
painnewsnetwork.org

Steep Cuts in Opioid Prescribing ‘Raises More Questions’

Several studies in recent years have documented how opioid prescribing has declined significantly in the United States, with per capita consumption of opioid medication recently falling to its lowest level in two decades. For the first time, a new study by the RAND Corporation breaks the decline down by medical...
PHARMACEUTICALS
MedPage Today

U.S. Opioid Prescribing Falls, Though Cuts Are Uneven

The volume of opioids dispensed from retail pharmacies fell by about 21% from 2008-2009 to 2017-2018, but cuts were not uniform, national prescription records showed. Changes in opioid prescribing varied substantially by county, patient, and prescriber, reported Bradley Stein, MD, PhD, of the RAND Corporation in Pittsburgh, and co-authors in Annals of Internal Medicine.
HEALTH
FOX 61

Hartford HealthCare to prescribe Pfizer anti-Covid pill

HARTFORD, Conn. — Hartford HealthCare is rolling out a new tool in the fight against COVID-19: Pfizer’s anti-viral pill called Paxlovid. The healthcare system received its first shipment of the drug this week, which can be taken at home as a treatment by people at risk of severe disease.
HARTFORD, CT
Herald & Review

Dear Dr. Roach: Is reluctance to prescribe certain medications warranted?

DEAR DR. ROACH: Recently, I've noted within the medical community a dramatic increase in resistance to prescribing opioids and benzodiazepines at the same time. I have been taking one 0.5 mg clonazepam at night for insomnia and one, or at the most two, 5 mg Percocet per day for pain as needed. Since the Percocet is "as needed," I've probably taken no more than 50 in the past 15 years, as I simply do not like the effects on my digestive system. Plus, I have the paradoxical effect where Percocet stimulates me and keeps me from sleeping. To understand the sudden resistance to this combination in the medical community, I tried to research the issue online. While there is a lot of information that says both drugs work roughly the same way and can have a compounding and dangerous effect on respiration, everything I have read talks about overdosing and why this is particularly relevant for people who are addicted. However, I can find nothing about dosage or conservative use. Is there any research which demonstrates that my usage is particularly dangerous?
HEALTH
SlashGear

Pfizer’s early COVID vaccine trial data hints at bad news for some parents

Pfizer and BioNTech, the companies behind one of the COVID-19 vaccines authorized for use in the United States, have announced plans to expand their trial involving kids in the youngest age groups. Going forward, the clinical study will add a third dose to the vaccine regimen for babies and young kids ages 6 months to 4 years of age. The reason, the company notes, was less than robust responses in participants given the two-dose series.
PUBLIC HEALTH
ScienceAlert

We May Be Prescribing Antidepressants Wrong, Claims Concerning New Review

Millions of people take antidepressants each day, but a major new review of the data brings up some concerns with how the drugs are currently prescribed.  In fact, when taken over long periods for mild and moderate depression, antidepressants may be doing patients more harm than good, the review explains. That's not to say we shouldn't use antidepressants at all – in many instances, they save lives and work well. But the authors of the new review, which appears in the British Medical Journal's Drug and Therapeutics Bulletin, suggest doctors should prescribe fewer antidepressants for shorter periods of time, and focus on people...
HEALTH
newbedfordguide.com

Massachusetts physician to pay $115,000 settlement to resolve allegations of illegal prescribing of opioids

A Worcester physician has agreed to resolve allegations that he improperly prescribed opioid controlled substances outside the usual course of professional practice. Edward Driscoll, M.D., a physician who practiced at UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester, has agreed to pay $115,000 to resolve allegations that he violated the civil remedies provisions of the Controlled Substances Act.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Medscape News

More Cautious Antidepressant Prescribing Needed by Doctors

In a new review published online in the Drug and Therapeutics Bulletin, the perceived benefits and harms associated with antidepressant use are discussed by UK experts. They suggest that ongoing uncertainties about the effectiveness of antidepressants, together with the potential for severe and long-lasting withdrawal symptoms, should prompt doctors to exhibit more caution and prescribe these drugs less frequently.
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Prescribe fewer antidepressants, and for shorter periods, doctors advised

Doctors should prescribe fewer antidepressants and for shorter periods of time, because of the ongoing uncertainties about their effectiveness and the potential severity and durability of the withdrawal symptoms associated with them, suggests a review of the evidence on antidepressant use, published online in the Drug and Therapeutics Bulletin. The...
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Safer, newer blood thinners are under-prescribed for elderly and at-risk patients

Patients with atrial fibrillation are at risk of forming clots that can migrate to the brain and cause dangerous strokes; these can be prevented by chronic administration of blood-thinning drugs (anticoagulants). Introduced to the market in the past decade, direct oral anticoagulants (DOACs) are a much safer option for patients with atrial fibrillation than traditional warfarin treatment, in addition to being much more convenient because of the tight blood-sample monitoring and regular dose adjustment needed for warfarin treatment.
HEALTH
painnewsnetwork.org

Supreme Court Case May Decide Future of Opioid Prescribing

Over a dozen patient and physician advocacy groups have filed legal briefs with the U.S. Supreme Court in support of two doctors appealing their convictions for criminal violations of the Controlled Substances Act. The nation’s high court has consolidated the cases of Dr. Xiulu Ruan of Alabama and Dr. Shakeel...
CONGRESS & COURTS
uticaphoenix.net

