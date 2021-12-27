Where Vols are ranked in latest USA TODAY Sports Ferris Mowers Men’s Basketball Coaches Poll
Tennessee (9-2) is ranked No. 15 in the latest USA TODAY Sports Ferris Mowers Men’s Basketball Coaches Poll.
The Vols open Southeastern Conference play Wednesday at No. 19 Alabama (9-3). Tipoff is slated for 9 p.m. EST and ESPN2 will televise the matchup.
Below is the latest USA TODAY Sports Ferris Mowers Men’s Basketball Coaches Poll.
Rank Team Record Points Change
1 Baylor (32) 11-0 800 –
2 Duke 11-1 760 –
3 Purdue 11-1 712 –
4 Gonzaga 10-2 690 –
5 UCLA 8-1 666
6 Kansas 9-1 647
7 Arizona 11-1 561 -3
8 Iowa State 12-0 514 –
9 USC 12-0 506 –
10 Michigan State 10-2 476 –
11 Auburn 11-1 453
12 Ohio State 8-2 410
13 Seton Hall 9-2 378
14 Houston 11-3 338 –
15
9-2 334
16 LSU 12-0 295 –
17 Kentucky 9-2 279
18 Texas 9-2 254 -1
19 Alabama 9-3 220 -8
20 Colorado St. 10-0 199
21 Providence 12-1 181
22 Villanova 8-4 175 –
23 Wisconsin 9-2 135
24 Xavier 11-2 127 -4
25 Texas Tech 9-2 78 –
Schools Dropped Out
None
Others Receiving Votes
West Virginia 36; Arkansas 36; Illinois 26; Connecticut 25; Oklahoma 20; Loyola-Chicago 19; Wake Forest 16; Minnesota 11; Michigan 9; San Francisco 8; Saint Mary’s 3; Florida 2; Indiana 1.
Comments / 0