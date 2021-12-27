ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where Vols are ranked in latest USA TODAY Sports Ferris Mowers Men’s Basketball Coaches Poll

By Dan Harralson
 3 days ago
Tennessee (9-2) is ranked No. 15 in the latest USA TODAY Sports Ferris Mowers Men’s Basketball Coaches Poll.

The Vols open Southeastern Conference play Wednesday at No. 19 Alabama (9-3). Tipoff is slated for 9 p.m. EST and ESPN2 will televise the matchup.

Below is the latest USA TODAY Sports Ferris Mowers Men’s Basketball Coaches Poll.

Rank Team Record Points Change

1 Baylor (32) 11-0 800 –

2 Duke 11-1 760 –

3 Purdue 11-1 712 –

4 Gonzaga 10-2 690 –

5 UCLA 8-1 666

6 Kansas 9-1 647

7 Arizona 11-1 561 -3

8 Iowa State 12-0 514 –

9 USC 12-0 506 –

10 Michigan State 10-2 476 –

11 Auburn 11-1 453

12 Ohio State 8-2 410

13 Seton Hall 9-2 378

14 Houston 11-3 338 –

15

9-2 334

16 LSU 12-0 295 –

17 Kentucky 9-2 279

18 Texas 9-2 254 -1

19 Alabama 9-3 220 -8

20 Colorado St. 10-0 199

21 Providence 12-1 181

22 Villanova 8-4 175 –

23 Wisconsin 9-2 135

24 Xavier 11-2 127 -4

25 Texas Tech 9-2 78 –

Schools Dropped Out

None

Others Receiving Votes

West Virginia 36; Arkansas 36; Illinois 26; Connecticut 25; Oklahoma 20; Loyola-Chicago 19; Wake Forest 16; Minnesota 11; Michigan 9; San Francisco 8; Saint Mary’s 3; Florida 2; Indiana 1.

#Coaches Poll#Usa Today Sports#Villanova#Espn2#Gonzaga#Lsu#Texas Tech#Illinois 26#Loyola Chicago 19#Michigan 9#Indiana 1
NewsBreak
Sports
