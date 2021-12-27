ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vikings underdogs against Packers in Week 17

By Jack White
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Photo: AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn

The Vikings still have the slightest of chances for the postseason at the moment.

Minnesota pulling off an upset in Green Bay would certainly help. According to Tipico Sportsbook, though, the Vikings head into the Week 17 matchup as 6.5-point underdogs.

At 12-3, the Packers have already clinched the NFC North. Green Bay is coming off a close victory over Cleveland in Week 16. The Vikings may be getting the Packers at a time of complacency, but Green Bay does have playoff seeding to play for still.

The Vikings, of course, are coming off a close defeat to the Rams in Week 16 on Sunday. The Vikings have been inconsistent this season and Minnesota has just two more games to prove the naysayers wrong.

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO).

Comments / 3

