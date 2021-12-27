A look back at Afghanistan's last year

Haseena Niazi had pinned her hopes of getting her fiancé out of Afghanistan on a rarely used immigration provision.The 24-year-old Massachusetts resident was almost certain his application for humanitarian parole would get approved by the U.S. government, considering the evidence he provided on the threats from the Taliban he received while working on women’s health issues at a hospital near Kabul But this month, the request was summarily denied, leaving the couple reeling after months of anxiety. “He had everything they wanted,” said Niazi, a green card holder originally from Afghanistan. “It doesn’t make any sense why they’d reject...
Comments / 0