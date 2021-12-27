ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (RRD) Discloses Systems Intrusion

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE: RRD) announced it had recently identified a systems intrusion in its technical environment. The Company...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
StreetInsider.com

Azure Power (AZRE) Announces Rights Offering for Equity Shares

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE: AZRE), an independent renewable power producer in India, announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a rights offering to raise proceeds of up to $249,938,599. Pursuant to the rights offering, each shareholder of the Company will receive one non-transferable subscription right (a "Right") for each equity share, par value $0.000625 per share (an "Equity Share") held as of 5:00 p.m., Eastern Time, on January 6, 2022 (the "Record Date"). The rights offering will be made only by means of a prospectus, and this announcement does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any of the Company's securities.
MARKETS
investing.com

RR Donnelley Slips After a Case of Systems Intrusion

Investing.com – RR Donnelley & Sons stock traded nearly 1% lower a day after the company disclosed an intrusion into its technical systems. The company said it is not aware of any compromise of client data and has engaged a cybersecurity expert to examine the incident and oversee the implementation of remedial actions.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Flotek Industries (FTK) Receives Unsolicited Indication of Interest, Hires Banker

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE: FTK) has received an unsolicited indication of interest for a potential transaction for all or part of the Company. To assist in evaluating this unsolicited indication of interest, Flotek's Board of Directors has engaged Piper Sandler & Co. ("Piper Sandler") as a financial advisor to assist with the evaluation process.
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Newpark Resources (NR) Shareholder Bradley L. Radoff Sends Letter to Board Regarding Need to Separate Company’s Disparate Businesses

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Bradley L. Radoff, who together with his affiliates holds approximately 4.9% of the outstanding common shares of Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE: NR) (the "Company"), today sent the below letter to the Company’s Board of Directors. November...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rrd#Intrusion#Stock#Streetinsider Premium
StreetInsider.com

IPO for SPAC Battery Future Acquisition Corp. (BFRA) Opens at $9.89

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Today's IPO for SPAC Battery Future Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: BFAC) (NYSE: BFAC-U) opened for trading at $9.89 after pricing 30,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. acquisition,...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Allied Motion (AMOT) Acquires Spectrum Controls for $70M in Cash and Stock

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (Nasdaq: AMOT) (“Allied Motion” or the “Company”), a designer and manufacturer of precision and specialty controlled motion products and solutions for the global market, announced today that it has acquired Spectrum Controls, Inc. (“Spectrum”), an innovator and manufacturer of a wide variety of Industrial I/O and Universal Communications Gateway products. The purchase price was $70 million, of which $45 million was paid at closing with a combination of $27 million in cash and the remainder in the Company’s common stock at a price of $35.82 per share. The remaining $25 million will be paid in two equal payments in 2022 and 2023 comprised of 50% cash and 50% stock.
BUSINESS
hngn.com

Stimulus Check 2022: Who Can Expect To Receive $1,400 Payments?

United States residents are looking forward to a fourth stimulus check from the federal government as they continue to struggle amid the coronavirus pandemic and the new Omicron variant. The situation comes as the Senior Citizens League (TSCL) is pressuring Congress to introduce a one-time $1,400 Social Security stimulus payment...
INCOME TAX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
PennLive.com

IRS reminds taxpayers that they have to report any income from crime, such as dealing drugs

The IRS doesn’t want you to forget to include income from dealing illegal drugs or stolen property on your tax forms this year. “Income from illegal activities, such as money from dealing illegal drugs, must be included in your income on Schedule 1 (Form 1040), line 8z, or on Schedule C (Form 1040) if from your self-employment activity,” the IRS’ website states.
INCOME TAX
Republic Monitor

Last Day Of Signing Up For A Stimulus Check From IRS Is Scheduled On December 31

The third stimulus check, known as a “plus-up” stimulus check, is owed to some Americans. According to The Sun, you may be eligible for additional funds if your earnings drop significantly between 2019 and 2020. The Plus-Up Payments will be made up to and including the end of the fiscal year on December 31, 2021. You must file your 2020 tax return as soon as possible if you want to be eligible for this payment.
INCOME TAX
Motley Fool

12 TOP Stocks to Buy Now in January 2022! (2022 High Growth)

The New Year is here, and you are asking yourself, "Which stocks should I buy now for 2022?" I've got you covered. Today, I am bringing you 12 stock picks for 2022 and the next decade. I am providing a variety of secular growth trends to consider, from cloud services, cybersecurity, and electric vehicles to metaverse, artificial intelligence, fintech, big data analytics, and more!
STOCKS
BBC

Nationwide customers hit by payment glitch

A number of Nationwide customers complained of delays receiving their wages on Friday following a payment glitch. Customers took to social media to question why their wages had not gone in but payments were still coming out. Nationwide said it had suffered "a delay in processing overnight payments". The UK-based...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy