Tesla (TSLA) Factory Activity on Christmas Day Confirms Q4 Will Be 'Massive' - Global Equities' Chowdhry

StreetInsider.com
 3 days ago

After visiting Tesla's (NASDAQ: TSLA) factory in California on...

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

Guggenheim Starts Tesla (TSLA) and Lucid (LCID) at Neutral Due to Valuation

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Guggenheim analyst Ali Faghri started research coverage on Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) and Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) with Neutral ratings. Although the analyst is long-term positive on both companies amid wider EV adoption,...
StreetInsider.com

'Whatever Tesla Can Produce, It Will Sell': Fueled by Record December, Credit Suisse Expects Tesla (TSLA) to Top Q4 Deliveries by Roughly 10%

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Credit Suisse analyst Dan Levy reiterated a Neutral rating and a $830.00 per share price target on Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA). The analyst expects 4Q deliveries of 290k, which is higher than the Street consensus of roughly 267,000...
Motley Fool

How Many Vehicles Will Tesla Deliver in Q4?

The automaker will likely easily succeed its full-year guidance. Supply-chain and logistics challenges make the quarter difficult to forecast. The automaker has rapidly ramped up its manufacturing capacity in 2021. With the first day of winter here, it's a good reminder of how close we are to many publicly traded...
FXStreet.com

Tesla Stock Price and Forecast: Is Elon Musk still selling TSLA?

Tesla suffers after a swift turnaround in market sentiment. Likely caused by a delay to President Biden's Build Back Better plan. EV stocks would benefit from the green stimulus in the plan. Our Tesla (TSLA) call remains on target, and Thursday's move merely heightened recent volatility. Wednesday saw the Fed...
StreetInsider.com

Xeris Biopharma (XERS) Stock Jumps 28% on FDA Approval of Recorlev

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: XERS) shares were trading more than 28% higher after-hours on Thursday following ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

NexGel (NXGL) Prices 2.585M Share IPO at $5.50/sh

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. NexGel, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGL, NXGLW), a manufacturer of high water content, electron beam cross-linked, aqueous polymer hydrogels, or gels, used for wound care, medical diagnostics, transdermal drug delivery and cosmetics, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 2,585,000 shares of its common stock and accompanying warrants to purchase up to 2,585,000 shares of common stock. Each share of common stock is being sold together with one warrant to purchase one share of common stock with an exercise price of $5.50 per share at a combined offering price of $5.50, for gross proceeds of approximately $14.2 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and offering expenses. In addition, NexGel has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 387,750 shares of common stock and/or warrants to purchase 387,750 shares of common stock to cover over-allotments at the initial public offering price, less the underwriting discount.
StreetInsider.com

Micron Technology (MU) Has Further Upside on DRAM Pricing - Lynx Equity Strategies

Lynx Equity Strategies analysts KC Rajkumar and Jahanara Nissar see more upside Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) as DRAM prices jump ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

Costco (COST): Expect Solid December 2021 Sales Report - Telsey Advisory Group

Costco (NYSE: COST) stock price is up modestly in pre-market Thursday after Telsey Advisory Group analyst Joseph Feldman said he ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Interesting Engineering

Man Blows Up Tesla to Not Pay $22,600 to Replace the Battery

What would you do if you could not afford to replace your car's battery? Would you blow it up?. That's what Finnish man Tuomas Katainen decided to do when he was told his 2013 Tesla Model S would need more than $22,600 to replace the battery. Deeming that amount far too much to pay, the owner decided to team up with another YouTuber to blow up his Model S with 66 pounds (30 kilograms) of dynamite.
