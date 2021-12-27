ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. names Quinn coach, Vanbiesbrouck GM for no-NHL Olympics

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDavid Quinn is set to coach the U.S. men's hockey team at the upcoming Winter Olympics after the. USA Hockey named Quinn coach and John Vanbiesbrouck general manager Monday in the first shift to plan B for. Quinn replaces Pittsburgh Penguins coach Mike Sullivan. He was supposed to be...

Former New York Rangers head coach David Quinn of Cranston, RI has been named the head coach of the United States national team in men’s hockey for the 2022 Olympic Winter Games in Beijing according to Stephen Whyno of Yahoo! Sports on Tuesday. A coaching change was required after the National Hockey League made the determination last week not to send its players to China. The reason given was the need to make up games in their schedule due to the high number of lost games in December due to the coronavirus pandemic.
