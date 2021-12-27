Our Top 10 Most-Read Articles in 2021

There's a long list of excellent rifle cartridges well suited for varmint hunting. The best choice really comes down to the specific need and application. The class of small-caliber, fast and accurate rounds that we call “varmint cartridges” came into being about a century ago. This was a time when American big game populations were at their lowest ebb. Even deer had become scarce in much of the country. In my home state of Kansas, whitetails were considered extinct by 1925. Hunters will hunt, and tend to pursue game that is most available closest to home. Before WWII, for many the most available game animals were small game and what we now think of as “varmints.”

LIFESTYLE ・ 16 DAYS AGO