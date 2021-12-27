ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Our Top 10 Most-Read Articles in 2021

By DDH Staff
deeranddeerhunting.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs a way to kick off the upcoming new year, we’re counting down our most-read articles in 2021. Thank you all for your support this year and every year. We can’t wait for what 2022 has in store!. 10. What Should a Deer Mount Cost?. If you’ve...

www.deeranddeerhunting.com

Comments / 0

outdoorchannelplus.com

What Are the Top Varmint Hunting Cartridges?

There's a long list of excellent rifle cartridges well suited for varmint hunting. The best choice really comes down to the specific need and application. The class of small-caliber, fast and accurate rounds that we call “varmint cartridges” came into being about a century ago. This was a time when American big game populations were at their lowest ebb. Even deer had become scarce in much of the country. In my home state of Kansas, whitetails were considered extinct by 1925. Hunters will hunt, and tend to pursue game that is most available closest to home. Before WWII, for many the most available game animals were small game and what we now think of as “varmints.”
LIFESTYLE
deeranddeerhunting.com

Don’t Spook Your Deer With Trail Cameras

Your trail cameras can spook deer just like people can. The Browning Dark Ops cameras have an invisible flash which won’t send your deer running. Check out the new-for-2021 camera in this episode of HuntTech. Season 1. Episode 51.
TV & VIDEOS
outdoorchannelplus.com

How to Euro Jig Streamers

How to give your streamer up-and-down movement as a deadly tactic for any species. This article was originally titled "Euro Jigging" in the Feb-March 2022 issue of Fly Fisherman magazine. In the fly-fishing world, we have far more theories than absolute truths. We pass along our tacit knowledge of tactics...
HOBBIES
deeranddeerhunting.com

Stop the Metal ‘Clank’ in a Treestand

Stealth Outdoors has been helping hunters eliminate noise since 2009 with their popular Stealth Strips® available through stealthoutdoors.com. What started as an idea from friend and renowned whitetail hunter Dan Infalt (aka “The Big Buck Serial Killer”), has grown into a full line of Peel N Stick durable silencing material that eliminates metal to metal “clank” and covers shiny metal surfaces.
ourcommunitynow.com

Year in Review: Our Community Now's 5 Most-Read Articles of 2021

From apocalypses to Sinbad's "Shazaam," and everything else in between, here's what YOU read the most in 2021. Dear Our Community Now reader, you have helped us make this year one for the record books. We achieved so much in 2021—we launched our brand-new Video page, we expanded to states across the country, and so much more—and it's got us all excited for what awaits in 2022. So from all of us at Our Community Now, we thank you for sticking with us this year.
Coeur d'Alene Press

In digital universe, these were 2021's most-read Press articles

COMING FRIDAY: Press editors offer their Top 10 local stories of the year. That old saw about what attracts newspaper readers has held up well in recent years when we review the most-read articles on cdapress.com. But in 2021? Not so much. This year, columns, not calamity, ruled the readers'...
