ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obituaries

Don Wasden Bailey – Cache Valley Daily

By Cache Valley Daily
kvnutalk
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAugust 20, 1930 – December 24, 2021 (age 91) Don Wasden Bailey was born to Olive Boylan Wasden and Leslie Bradshaw Bailey on August 20, 1930. He passed away peacefully on December 24, 2021 at Maple Springs care facility in North Logan. Don grew up on the family...

kvnutalk.com

Comments / 0

Related
kvnutalk

Sandra Balls Bassett – Cache Valley Daily

May 5, 1958 – December 21, 2021 (age 63) On December 21, 2021 Sandra received a Christmas Miracle. She was able to returned back to her Heavenly Father, where her body was made whole, and perfect once again. Sandra was born on May 5, 1958 to Marsden and Beatrice...
HYDE PARK, UT
kvnutalk

Dennis Norman Clark – Cache Valley Daily

August 22, 1946 – December 24, 2021 (age 75) Dennis Norman Clark passed away at the McKay-Dee Hospital from a massive stroke on Christmas Eve December 24, 2021. Born to Francis and Florence Ralston Clark on August 22, 1946 in Bradford, Pennsylvania. Dennis was raised on a small farm where his father raised ducks and chickens. The family moved from Pennsylvania to Florida in the late 50’s where Dennis enjoyed fishing and hunting. In the early 60’s the family moved to Logan, Utah. He graduated from Logan High School in 1964 and Utah State University majoring in History in 1969. Dennis had almost a photographic mind on American and Military History. He would spend hours talking to anyone regarding our country’s history. He married Darla D. Merrill on November 2, 1974 in Logan Temple. They were happily married 47 years.
LOGAN, UT
kvnutalk

Genevieve Amelia Bracken – Cache Valley Daily

September 15, 2007 – December 16, 2021 (age 14) It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of Genevieve Amelia Bracken, of Smithfield, Utah on 16th day of December 2021, at the age of 14 years. Genevieve was a beautiful, obedient, intelligent sweetheart who...
SMITHFIELD, UT
kvnutalk

James “Jim” Philip Pugsley – Cache Valley Daily

James “Jim” Philip Pugsley, devoted husband, servant of God and lifelong scholar. Surrounded by the ones he loved; he was called back to his heavenly home on Christmas Day 2021. Born in Logan, Utah on May 2, 1939, to Elinore Daisy Mandry and Philip Alonzo Pugsley. Jim was a proud graduate of Bear River High School, where he returned to educate and share his passion for math and statistics.
LOGAN, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
kvnutalk

Patricia (Patty) Larsen – Cache Valley Daily

May 7, 1955 – December 23, 2021 (age 66) Our beloved Mother, Grandmother and Friend, Patricia (Patty) Larsen returned peacefully to the arms of her Heavenly Father on the morning of December 23, 2021. Born on May 7, 1955 to John Trimbley Ketcham Jr. and Kathleen Patricia O’Kane in Huntington Park, Los Angeles, she grew up loving the sunshine and warmth of the California coast. She attended El Rancho High School in Pico Rivera, where she participated in Drill Team. On August 4, 1973 Patty became a convert to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and soon married Richard Keith Gleason on November 6, 1976 in the Los Angeles temple. Together they had two boys, before leaving California and moving to Wellsville, UT to then have two girls. Patty started her life as a single mother with four very young kids in 1983 when she moved in with her sweet mother “Kit”. She was married to her ex-husband, Jeffery Al Larsen on March 4, 1988 and together they had two daughters.
OBITUARIES
kvnutalk

Walter Norbert Nickel – Cache Valley Daily

October 19, 1984 – December 10, 2021 (age 37) Walter Norbert Nickel, II, passed away unexpectedly on December 10, 2021. After playing football at and graduating from Iowa State University, Walter graduated from medical school. Thereafter, he was commissioned as a Lieutenant in the Navy, initially completing an internship at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, and then serving in the Navy as a physician.
OBITUARIES
kvnutalk

Marjorie Scott Craw Moffitt – Cache Valley Daily

Marjorie Scott Craw Moffitt was born in Tremonton, UT. To Susan Larene Allen and Hyrum Gordon Scott. She spent her childhood there before moving to Salt Lake City so her widowed mother could find work with sufficient pay to raise her three daughters. Marjorie married Bert Craw on Jan 3rd,...
LOGAN, UT
kvnutalk

Derral Lewis Siggard – Cache Valley Daily

August 9, 1932 – December 27, 2021 (age 89) Derral Lewis Siggard, age 89, passed away peacefully on Monday, December 27, 2021, at his home in Hyde Park, Utah. He was born in Brigham City, Utah August 9, 1932, to Lewis and Ellen Stephenson Siggard. He was raised on a fruit farm in Brigham where he learned to work hard and loved horses and the land. He graduated from Box Elder High School where he was active in music, FFA, and student government. He served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in the East German Mission from 1953-56. He received Bachelor’s and Master’s Degrees from Utah State Agricultural College and finished doctoral studies at the University of Oregon. During high school and college he played in school bands and dance bands and sang in choirs & operas.
HYDE PARK, UT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Don Was
Person
Jesus Christ
Person
Russ
kvnutalk

Michelle Renee Wardell Morgan Morrill – Cache Valley Daily

September 20, 1965 – December 17, 2021 (age 56) Our loving angel, Michelle Renee Wardell Morgan Morrill passed away suddenly Friday, December 17, 2021 in Brigham City, Utah. Michelle is survived by her loving husband, Todd Morrill; by her stepfather, Jerry Rigby (Dwinn Brown); stepmother, Nancy Dunkley (Doyle Dunkley); her brother, Brandt Rigby (Zachry Tate); her son, Justin Morgan; her daughter, Chelsie Kougioulis (Nickolous Kougioulis); her grandsons, Emron Rahimi and James Koulgoulis. She is also survived by her stepdaughter, Chevelle Flores; her stepson, Alan Morrill (Cheltzie); stepson, Steven Morrill; 9 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. Michelle is also survived by her good friends, Jeremy and Rachel Davenport; Tamara Agee and many other friends.
BRIGHAM CITY, UT
kvnutalk

Christopher Jack Kimpel – Cache Valley Daily

October 15, 2007 – December 27, 2021 (age 14) After enjoying the best Christmas ever, our beloved Jack left his loving parents’ arms on the morning of December 27, 2021 to continue his mission on the other side of the veil. Christopher Jack Kimpel entered this world on October 15, 2007, the oldest child of four boys born to Edward and Andrea Kimpel of Clifton, Idaho. Healthy, happy, and always looking out for those around him, Jack’s enthusiasm for life was apparent when the first word he learned as a baby was “Yeah!!” He was his dad’s little shadow and was always interested in anything that his dad liked to do. He loved life and loved everyone he met. The light of Christ that shone through Jack’s smile could light up a room.
OBITUARIES
kvnutalk

Yvonne Lee “Bonnie” Boucher Clark – Cache Valley Daily

Yvonne Lee “Bonnie” Boucher Clark, 85, died peacefully in her sleep in North Logan, Utah, on Christmas Eve, 2021. Bonnie leaves behind a legacy of love, devotion, and care. Born in Murray, Utah, on Leap Day (February 29) in 1936, her parents James and Luzell Cahoon Boucher were both musicians. They shared their talents with Bonnie, who loved to sing and was an accomplished pianist. While in high school in La Mesa, California, Bonnie would discover her acting talent, playing the lead in several plays, and was co-valedictorian of her class. It was also while in high school that Bonnie met the love of her life, Thomas Cecil Clark, a young sailor from Utah who was stationed at a nearby Naval base. After her graduation, they both attended Brigham Young University, and when they weren’t studying, they enjoyed dancing and reading poetry to one another. Bonnie married Tom on June 15, 1955, in the Manti LDS Temple, and they were blessed the following spring by their first child, Julie.
NORTH LOGAN, UT
kvnutalk

Sherry Argyle – Cache Valley Daily

December 8, 1974 – December 16, 2021 (age 47) Sherry Argyle, age 47, returned peacefully to the loving arms of our Heavenly Father on December 16, 2021, at her home in Logan, Utah. Sherry was born on December 8, 1974, to Gerald and Bonnie Argyle in Duchesne, where she had an adventurous childhood with six siblings and many friends. She embodied love and laughter from the moment she was brought into this world until the day she left us. She was the peacemaker, a caregiver, the listening ear, the shoulder to lean on, she would tell you what you needed to hear, and the bestest friend. She loved with her whole heart and had a smile that warmed your soul.
LOGAN, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dairy Farm#Horse#Family Farm#Cache Valley Daily#The Rodeo Cowboys Assoc#The United States Army#Cache Valley Dairy Assoc#Service#The Utah Dairy Commission
kvnutalk

Jon Lee Monasmith – Cache Valley Daily

March 2, 1940 – December 23, 2021 (age 81) Jon Lee Monasmith, 81, of Hyrum, Utah, joined his wife Linda on the other side of the veil on 23 December, 2021. His body will be placed next to Linda in the Lewiston Cemetery to await his resurrection. Jon was...
HYRUM, UT
kvnutalk

Mathew Charles Wertman – Cache Valley Daily

Mathew Charles Wertman, son of Keith Charles and Ruth Bright Wertman passed away from complications due to Covid on December 18, 2021 at the Murray IHC hospital in Murray Utah. Mathew was born January 17, 1961, in Nuremberg, Germany, where his father was stationed at the time while serving in...
LOGAN, UT
kvnutalk

Dean Warren Davis – Cache Valley Daily

Dean Warren Davis was born March 3, 1944, in Pocatello, ID, to Ray McKay Davis and Naomi Magdalene Fisher. On Saturday, December 18, 2021, he died at his home in an accident on his beloved John Deere tractor. Dean attended schools in Bear Lake County, Idaho, and graduated from Montpelier High school in 1962. He worked hard from an early age, which helped him serve a three-year mission in Switzerland, where he developed a genuine love for the people and Swiss cheese. He spoke fluent German and four other languages that enabled him to converse and navigate the world as he worked in the Oilfield. He worked in the Syrian Desert, the North Slope of Alaska, and many places in the lower 48 states and always brought home stories to tell.
POCATELLO, ID
kvnutalk

Keith N Atkinson – Cache Valley Daily

June 23, 1932 – — December 22, 2021 (age 89) Keith N Atkinson 89, of Malad, Idaho passed away peacefully on Wednesday December 22, 2021 at his home in Pleasantview. Keith was born on June 23, 1932 in Samaria, Idaho to Alfred and Rachel Atkinson. He graduated from Malad High School with the class of 1950, where he was involved in boxing. He married LaJuana Thomas and they were blessed with 7 children: Debra, Ron, Rickie, Denise, Brad, Mike and Josh.
SANDY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
kvnutalk

Christmas Eve with Grandma – Cache Valley Daily

Bryce Angell is a cowboy poet. Angell was raised on a farm/ranch in the St. Anthony, Idaho area with approximately 75 head of horses. Horses remain an important part of Angell’s life. Angell shares his poetry with Cache Valley Daily every Friday. Each Christmas Eve our grandma’s home was...
CELEBRATIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy