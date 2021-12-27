Don Wasden Bailey – Cache Valley Daily

May 7, 1955 – December 23, 2021 (age 66) Our beloved Mother, Grandmother and Friend, Patricia (Patty) Larsen returned peacefully to the arms of her Heavenly Father on the morning of December 23, 2021. Born on May 7, 1955 to John Trimbley Ketcham Jr. and Kathleen Patricia O’Kane in Huntington Park, Los Angeles, she grew up loving the sunshine and warmth of the California coast. She attended El Rancho High School in Pico Rivera, where she participated in Drill Team. On August 4, 1973 Patty became a convert to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and soon married Richard Keith Gleason on November 6, 1976 in the Los Angeles temple. Together they had two boys, before leaving California and moving to Wellsville, UT to then have two girls. Patty started her life as a single mother with four very young kids in 1983 when she moved in with her sweet mother “Kit”. She was married to her ex-husband, Jeffery Al Larsen on March 4, 1988 and together they had two daughters.

