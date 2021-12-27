Don Wasden Bailey – Cache Valley Daily

Yvonne Lee “Bonnie” Boucher Clark, 85, died peacefully in her sleep in North Logan, Utah, on Christmas Eve, 2021. Bonnie leaves behind a legacy of love, devotion, and care. Born in Murray, Utah, on Leap Day (February 29) in 1936, her parents James and Luzell Cahoon Boucher were both musicians. They shared their talents with Bonnie, who loved to sing and was an accomplished pianist. While in high school in La Mesa, California, Bonnie would discover her acting talent, playing the lead in several plays, and was co-valedictorian of her class. It was also while in high school that Bonnie met the love of her life, Thomas Cecil Clark, a young sailor from Utah who was stationed at a nearby Naval base. After her graduation, they both attended Brigham Young University, and when they weren’t studying, they enjoyed dancing and reading poetry to one another. Bonnie married Tom on June 15, 1955, in the Manti LDS Temple, and they were blessed the following spring by their first child, Julie.
