The Wednesday COVID report from the Utah State Department of Health (UDOH) includes a statement regarding the Omicron variant which is quickly spreading across the U.S. “While our public dashboard only shows seven confirmed cases of Omicron, we estimate at least 30 percent of cases in Utah may now be Omicron, based on PCR tests conducted at Intermountain Healthcare,” the report states. “What we know right now is vaccination and booster shots still offer the best protection against severe illness from COVID-19.”

UTAH STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO