BALTIMORE (AP) – An advocate for Maryland’s hospitals says Gov. Larry Hogan should reinstate a public health emergency because of staffing and capacity challenges from a COVID-19 case surge. Maryland Hospital Association CEO Bob Atlas said such an action by Hogan would show how serious the situation is. He said that hospitals are nearly full, emergency departments are stretched thin, and nursing shortages are exacerbating problems. A Hogan spokesman says the administration already has taken proactive steps to help hospitals and that additional action will be taken as necessary. A public health emergency was in place for a year and a half until August.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO