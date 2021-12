The past two years saw a drastic change in the way many people work or even study. While remote work was already trendy even before the pandemic hit, it almost became a necessity as people adjusted to health protocols and office policies. Fortunately for many of us, we live in a time where technology is able to adjust to our needs rather than the other way around. So to help people stay on top of their work no matter where they are, Award-Winning Portable Monitor maker espresso is presenting its next-gen displays that not only help you be productive anywhere, they look great in any setting, too.

