Jabra headphones Black Friday deals are somehow back at Amazon

By Maren Estrada
BGR.com
BGR.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31a7aD_0dWzdxYz00

Black Friday and Cyber Week were incredible this year. The savings were off the charts, and so many best-selling products plummeted to all-time low prices. Headphones were particularly popular with our readers this year, which shouldn’t come as much of a surprise. And that includes Jabra headphones since the deals were absolutely incredible this year.

Now, it should go without saying that Apple earbuds were the most popular among our readers. And incredibly, the two hottest AirPods Black Friday deals are back right now. Brand new AirPods Pro with MagSafe are somehow back on sale for just $197 and Apple’s AirPods 3 are on sale for $169. They’re still flying off of Amazon’s shelves though, so both models are definitely sell-out risks.

But there’s another amazing sale you should also check out. It covers a different true wireless earphones brand that stirs up almost as much buzz as AirPods.

That’s right — we’re talking about Jabra headphone deals, and all the hottest sales from Black Friday have returned. That includes the #1 best-selling Jabra Elite 75t Earbuds that normally sell for $150. Right now they’re down to only $79.99 , which matches the all-time low price from Black Friday!


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jwkNu_0dWzdxYz00

Jabra Elite 75t Earbuds – True Wireless Earbuds with Charging Case, Titanium Black – Active Noi…

Price: $79.99
You Save: $70.00 (47%)
Buy Now

Jabra headphones deals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hsBiM_0dWzdxYz00

Out of everything on sale now that Christmas is behind us, headphones have been particularly popular this year among our readers.

There are no headphones on Amazon’s entire site that are anywhere near as popular as AirPods Pro with MagSafe with our readers. In fact, the only headphones that come anywhere close are AirPods 3 . Every AirPods model is on sale with deep discounts right now. That means you can pick up AirPods Pro or other AirPods today at the lowest price of the month.

Before you buy any of those popular earphones though, are other options that people love just as much for even less money.

Jabra Elite 75t Earbuds offer fantastic sound quality as well as great battery life. On top of that, they feature Amazon Alexa support so you can take your favorite voice assistant with you everywhere you go. These wildly popular earphones retail for $150. That is already less than what you’d pay for any AirPods. Thanks to a massive discount at Amazon today, however, you can pick up a pair for just $79.99!

That’s about half what you’d pay for AirPods if you bought them right now from Apple, so don’t miss out. It’s also one of the best Jabra headphones deals we’ve ever seen!

Jabra’s newest earbuds are also on sale

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TPyTL_0dWzdxYz00

There are even more best-selling Jabra headphones models on sale right now. That includes a huge discount on Jabra Elite 85t noise cancelling earbuds . Hurry and you can get a pair for just $149.99 instead of $230. These are the latest and greatest Bluetooth earbuds from Jabra and they’ve never been cheaper.

You can see all the deals down below. They’re all scheduled to end on December 26, but you really shouldn’t wait that long. We told you back on Black Friday that we expected popular models to start selling out long before then. Now, several colorways are already sold out, so you probably don’t have much time left to save.

All the Jabra headphones deals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h37ay_0dWzdxYz00

Here’s a roundup of all the headphones deals from Black Friday 2021 that are back right now at Amazon. As we mentioned earlier though, several of these models are serious sell-out risks. That’s especially true for the Jabra Elite 75t Earbuds and the Jabra Elite 85t model. Some colorways are already sold out now, in fact.

Jabra Elite 75t Earbuds – $79.99



Jabra Elite 75t Earbuds – True Wireless Earbuds with Charging Case, Titanium Black – Active Noi…

Price: $79.99
You Save: $70.00 (47%)
Buy Now

Jabra Elite Active 75t Earbuds – $99.99


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ocj3P_0dWzdxYz00

Jabra Elite Active 75t True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds, Copper Black – Wireless Earbuds for Run…

Price: $99.99
You Save: $100.00 (50%)
Buy Now

Jabra Elite 85h Over-Ear Headphones – $149.99


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nQJ6C_0dWzdxYz00

Jabra Elite 85H Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones, Navy – Over Ear Bluetooth Headphones Compa…

Price: $149.99
You Save: $98.45 (40%)
Buy Now

Jabra Elite 85t Earbuds – $149.99


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uYjAg_0dWzdxYz00

Jabra Elite 85t True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds, Copper Black – Advanced Noise-Cancelling Earbu…

Price: $149.99
You Save: $80.00 (35%)
Buy Now

Jabra Elite 45h On-Ear Headphones – $71.99


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p3OZS_0dWzdxYz00

Jabra Elite 45h, Gold Beige – On-Ear Wireless Headphones with Up to 50 Hours of Battery Life, S…

Price: $71.99
You Save: $25.29 (26%)
Buy Now

Go here to see this month’s best deals online

The post Jabra headphones Black Friday deals are somehow back at Amazon appeared first on BGR .

BGR.com

Amazon gift card promotion 2021: How to get $42 free right now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. There are so many incredible deals available right now on Amazon. As a matter of fact, Amazon kicked off a huge sale packed with “epic deals” on everything you can think of. Looking for some highlights? Apple’s brand new AirPods Pro with MagSafe are down to $179 and AirPods 3 are on sale as well. Those deals both disappeared late on Cyber Monday, but now they’re back! Are any of those sales as good as an Amazon Gift Card promotion though? We’re not so sure.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

HURRY: $25 Amazon Smart Plug drops to 99¢ in this epic sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. The Amazon Smart Plug isn’t the cheapest smart plug you’ll find on Amazon’s site. In fact, some might consider the Amazon Smart Plug price a bit crazy. Amazon is asking a lot for this little gadget at $25. Heck, even insanely popular TP-Link Kasa smart plugs are only $6.75 each right now. Amazon’s smart plug is also not the most compact or the most feature-rich. It doesn’t even work with Google Assistant like most plugs, or with Apple’s Siri voice assistant. It’s made by Amazon though, which means millions and millions of people out there are willing to pay a premium. It might even be worth it, after all. You get a smart plug from a trusted brand that you also know is going to work as smoothly as possible with Alexa.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Crazy wireless camera that lets your phone see anywhere is $31 today

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Unless you’re a BGR Deals reader, you might not have even heard of Depstech’s wireless borescope cameras before now. Don’t feel bad because most people out there probably have no idea what they are.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Walmart is practically giving away this 55-inch QLED TV today

There are still some pretty great discounts floating around, which you’ll find on our comprehensive list of the best Cyber Monday deals. Over 100 offers are still available, with some comparable to Black Friday and Cyber Monday discounts. This next one is one such deal, especially if you’re looking for a decent-sized smart TV. Today, Walmart is offering the TCL 55-inch Class 5-Series 4K UHD QLED Roku Smart TV for $550 with free shipping. That’s a whopping discount of $450 off the regular $1,000 price. If you’re looking to add a TV in a bedroom, office, or another room in your home, this is a truly enticing offer.
SHOPPING
People

Amazon Dropped New Deals Just for Prime Members — and Many Come with Double Discounts

Ahead of the holidays, there are sales aplenty, including markdowns on gifts, everything you need to get your home ready for guests, and more. Amazon's sale section was recently refreshed with new deals, but there's even more exclusively for Prime members if you know where to look. The Just for Prime hub has exclusive savings (up to 64 percent) for subscribers on electronics, fashion, home, beauty, and more. Many come with coupons or other offers, resulting in double discounts for Prime shoppers.
BEAUTY & FASHION
CNET

7 Walmart deals you won't find at Amazon

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. As the holiday shopping season continues, retailers are constantly trying to one-up and undercut each other's deals. While that often translates into better savings for us, it also makes it more difficult to tell if you're actually getting the best deal or if it is even cheaper somewhere else. Instead of sorting through page after page and comparing prices, let us do that for you.
SHOPPING
Digital Trends

This powerful laptop is ON SALE for $189 at Walmart today

Laptops come in all shapes and sizes, across different budget ranges. However, you don’t have to empty your savings account if you need a machine that will be able to keep up with your daily tasks, as retailers are offering a wide variety of laptop deals. An offer that you might want to avail of is Walmart’s $40 discount for the 14.1-inch Gateway Ultra Slim Notebook, which brings the laptop’s price down to a very affordable $189 from its original price of $229. If you need it before Christmas to give it as a gift to a loved one or even to yourself, you only have until December 20 to finalize the purchase.
ELECTRONICS
People

Amazon Just Dropped Thousands of Christmas Deals for Up to 57% Off — Here Are the 36 Best

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. If you've procrastinated holiday shopping — or simply need a last-minute gift — don't fret: Amazon just dropped thousands of Christmas deals to help you out, including major discounts (up to 57 percent off!) on items from beloved brands.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Digital Trends

Best Buy is handing out Samsung Galaxy Tabs for next to nothing

If you’ve been on the hunt for tablet deals, there are a few things to consider. You want tablets that come from a trusted brand, with reliable products that can withstand the wear and tear of daily use. Some of the best tablets on the market right now are made by Samsung as part of their Galaxy series. Samsung Galaxy Tab deals occupy a wide range of price points and technical specifications, with more affordable tablets for your kids or as a backup device to fully functional productivity machines that can help you get work done.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

This is the cheapest 70-inch TV worth buying today

With 4K TV deals, it’s become more affordable to upgrade your home theater setup with top-of-the-line displays, and with the arrival of 70-inch TV deals, bringing a cinematic experience into your living room is no longer an impossible dream. For example, Best Buy is selling the 70-inch Insignia F30 Series 4K TV for just $500, after a $250 discount to its original price of $750, for an offer that may be too good to ignore if you’re on the hunt for a new TV.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Best Buy's holiday flash sale ends tonight: Grab $13 headphones, cheap 4K TVs and more

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. We're in that nebulous period between Black Friday and Christmas where deals materialize out of the ether and disappear just as fast. And Best Buy is fully embracing that approach with a surprise flash sale that began Friday. This flash sale ends tonight, but it is worth checking out while there's still time. Best Buy's sale brings a slew of great new offers, including over 50% off Sony-WH-XB900N noise-canceling headphones.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

10 Amazon deals you need to see on Saturday: 99¢ Amazon Smart Plug, gift cards, more

Christmas is almost here, which means a few things. First and foremost, it means you’ll hopefully get to see some friends and family to celebrate. And second, it means there’s one last chance at Amazon to get the most popular products of the season with deep discounts. From Apple’s AirPods Pro with MagSafe for just $179 and huge discounts on Roomba robot vacuums to a big Instant Pot sale you need to see to believe, there are so many fantastic deals on Amazon right now. You can see all of Amazon’s incredible Christmas 2021 deals right here. Or, if you just want...
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

This $34 Amazon find should be in every single person’s kitchen

Sometimes you find kitchen gadgets on Amazon that catch your eye right away. And once you finally get your hands on them, you wonder how you ever lived without them. It might be something sophisticated like an Instant Pot. Or, it might be simpler like the ThermoPro wireless meat thermometer that Amazon shoppers can’t stop raving about. If you don’t already have one, get it while it’s on sale at the lowest price of 2021. And now, we have a new one you should add to your list. It’s called the Sinceller Automatic Electric Jar Opener, and it’s one of the...
SHOPPING
TechRadar

Amazon sale slashes Fire tablets to just $34.99

The best-selling Fire tablets make fantastic Christmas gift ideas, and luckily for you, Amazon's latest sale is offering fantastic Fire tablet deals with prices starting at just $34.99. Amazon's Fire tablets allow you to watch all your favorite movies and TV shows from apps like Netflix, Hulu, and more, or...
TV SHOWS
BGR.com

10 Amazon finds under $30 each that people are obsessed with

When you hunt for deals on Amazon, you’re probably often looking for popular products like Apple AirPods and Instant Pots. Yes, it’s great to save some money on best-sellers like those, but you’re not going to wow anyone with them. There are so many cool gadgets on Amazon. And some of the best Amazon finds cost under $30! There are tons of items on Amazon that have the potential to be a total game-changer for you. But you’ll never even come across them if you don’t know where to look. For example, have you seen this awesome galaxy star projector that...
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Hurry — Samsung is practically giving away this Android tablet today

For affordable tablet deals that don’t sacrifice performance, you should check out the discounts that retailers are offering under their Samsung Galaxy Tab deals. The Samsung Galaxy Tab line includes flagship, high-performance tablets, but it also offers cheap options such as the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite, which Samsung is selling for just $120 after a $40 discount to the 32GB version’s original price of $160.
TECHNOLOGY
whathifi.com

OnePlus Buds Z2 boast Dolby Atmos, Bluetooth 5.2 and 38-hour battery life

We'll get straight to the good part: the new Z2 true wireless earbuds from OnePlus boast a spec sheet worth reading at a very palatable price point – perhaps even AirPods alternatives worthy. These in-ears sport the same 11mm bass-tuned dynamic drivers found in the firm's pricier OnePlus Buds...
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Queen sheets with 210,000 5-star ratings are only $20 today at Amazon

Good queen sheets sets can have a shockingly significant impact on your quality of sleep. And so many people have finally come to that realization. Sheets can affect everything from general comfort to temperature control, which is obviously hugely important. Bed sheets can also mean the difference between a restful night’s sleep or tossing and turning all night long. That will leave you tired and in a bad mood come morning, which is something no one wants. Luckily for you, Queen sheets on sale at Amazon right now will have you sleeping better in no time. Anyone out there who is...
RETAIL
The Independent

Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console

FOLLOW LIVE: PS5 stock UK – tracking live restock updates from all the major retailersThe PS5 has been out for over a year now and gamers are still struggling to get their hands on Sony’s newest console. Stock issues have plagued the PS5 ever since it launched in 2020, and the restock kerfuffle is still going on today.The sad tale began in November 2020, when excited gamers tore open PS5 parcels that they had pre-ordered, only to find them replaced with cat food, a George Foreman grill and a bag of grain. Whenever more PS5s were made available, they were snapped up almost...
VIDEO GAMES
