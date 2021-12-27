ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin football adds transfer kicker from Arkansas

By COLTEN BARTHOLOMEW cbartholomew@madison.com
The University of Wisconsin football team addressed one of its special team weaknesses on Monday, adding transfer kicker Vito Calvaruso.

Calvaruso spent the first two years of his college career at Arkansas, where he was the kickoff specialist both seasons. As a freshman he recorded 33 touchbacks on 48 kickoffs (68.8%), but improved those numbers to 63 of 74 (85.1%) this season. He hasn’t attempted a field goal in his college career.

UW has struggled on converting kickoffs into touchbacks this year, recording 20 touchbacks on 65 kickoffs (30.8%) with both senior Collin Larsh and sophomore Jack Van Dyke handling those duties. Van Dyke had the strongest leg on UW’s roster this season, but he battled a number of leg injuries that kept him out of practice and three games.

“The year has been tough on him,” UW special teams coordinator Chris Haering said of Van Dyke.

“Certainly, we had high expectations coming into the season with what he had done as a freshman in the abbreviated schedule last year. And you expect, at least we do, from him that there would be improvement and he was on that path. And then the injury kind of got him and so it's been pretty spotty for him to be able to practice and improve. We just need to try to find a way to get Jack healthy in this offseason so he can maximize the ability does have. … I give him a ton of credit. He's battled, he keeps trying to come back and keeps trying to get it right. He's doing everything he can to try to get his leg right and back in to compete.”

Larsh said last month he was returning to the program for a fifth season, but the addition of Calvaruso could add more competition to the place-kicking spot.

