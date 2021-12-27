ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charles Hoskinson Discusses Cardano’s 2022 Plans, Founder Says Project ‘Needs Institutions to Have Stake in the Success of ADA’

Cover picture for the articleThe digital currency cardano has jumped over 8% in value during the last 24 hours and 25% over the last seven days. The price move follows an update on Charles Hoskinson’s and IOHK’s plans for the Cardano network in 2022. Charles Hoskinson’s 2022 Cardano Outlook: ‘A Formal...

Cardano, Kusama, Polkadot Top List of Most Developed Assets Ahead of Ethereum in 2021

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Cardano
Elon Musk
Former SpaceX Intern Insists Musk Created BTC, Snowflake Floki Ends Up Being Honeypot Scam, ADA Might Be Set for Rally: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

U.Today presents the top four crypto news stories over the past day. Elon Musk created Bitcoin, former SpaceX intern believes. Even 10 years after mysterious Bitcoin creator Satoshi Nakamoto disappeared, people still continue to speculate about his (or her?) real identity. Former SpaceX intern Sahil Gupta is not an exception. Six days ago, he published a blog post stating that he is now "nearly certain" that Musk is the Bitcoin creator. What reinforced Gupta’s conviction was a 2017 phone call with Musk’s former chief of staff, Sam Teller, during which the latter did not give an immediate response when asked whether the Tesla CEO is Satoshi.
‘The only thing holding us back is us,’ says Charles Hoskinson on DeFi's future

The total value locked, or TVL, in decentralized finance (DeFi) has soared to over $250 billion as 2021 closes out, with most activity on Ethereum, according to DeFi Llama. The budding DeFi industry only became mainstream during summer 2021. While TVL valuations underscore the rapid growth of the industry, Cardano...
Why Top Proof-of-Stake Tokens Solana, Cardano, and Polkadot Are Plunging Today

Today, top proof-of-stake cryptocurrencies Solana (CRYPTO:SOL), Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA), and Polkadot (CRYPTO:DOT) have all seen incredible downside pressure. These top tokens were down 7.4%, 8.3%, and 3.8%, respectively, over the past 24 hours as of 9:45 a.m. ET. What's notable is that leading proof-of-work blockchain Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) has seen smaller declines...
Shoddy DeFi Projects Are Now Common And Contributing To Massive Hacking, Says Cardano Founder

The decentralized finance crypto ecosystem now has many shoddy and sub-standard projects most of which will run extinct in a span of five to ten years according to Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson who also believes that these projects are to blame for the massive hacking, scamming, and theft taking place in the blockchain and cryptocurrency industry. Most of these projects are built in haste without the required engineering, sustainability considerations, and lack transparency as founders looked to get the most of their users. For this reason, a standards certification process and a standardization body for the DeFi industry will help avert crisis and eliminate these cases of building poor quality projects, he said.
Cardano (ADA) Bounces & Reclaims $1.45 Horizontal Area

Cardano (ADA) has broken out from a short-term descending resistance line and would confirm a bullish reversal with a breakout from the longer-term line. ADA has been decreasing alongside a descending resistance line since reaching an all-time high price of $3.1 on Sept 2. The downward movement continued until Dec 4, when the token reached a low of $1.18.
3 Cryptocurrencies Bringing in Far More dApp Revenue Than Solana

The potential for decentralized applications (dApp) is what makes blockchain so exciting. The incredible speed of Solana's blockchain has begun driving revenue to its network. However, this crypto trio has proved more popular among dApp developers. Although the performance of the stock market has long been the preferred measure of...
Why Is the Ethereum-Rival Cardano On A Tear This Week?

Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) has shot up 16% over a seven-day trailing basis leading up to the early hours of Tuesday. What’s Moving? The Charles Hoskinson-created cryptocurrency traded nearly 1.8% lower at $1.45 over 24 hours at press time. Against larger cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), ADA...
This is what the founder of Cardano wants in 2022 » Crypto Insiders

2021 was a successful year for many crypto projects, including Cardano (ADA). Different Major updates It has been implemented so we can look forward to the new year with great anticipation. In a recently posted file Video Project founder Charles Hoskinson explains what his New Year’s wishes are. The...
Charles Hoskinson Talks on 2022 Roadmap for Cardano

Hoskinson stated that part of the Cardano project’s goals for 2022 includes a “formal open-source project structure.”. Like a lot of business owners, Charles Hoskinson, CEO, and founder of IOHK has stated the roadmap for Cardano in 2022, as 2021 is gradually folding up. Hoskinson spoke about the goal Cardano intends to achieve in 2022 in a YouTube video uploaded on the 24h of December, which he titled “Happy Christmas Eve.” Also, the CEO talked about the significant growth that happened in the current year across the crypto industry. This year saw a huge spike in the global recognition and adoption of cryptocurrencies. As more projects launched, several crypto assets gained popularity which caused a rise in their prices. The CEO also referred to the revolution that happened to non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) boom. Furthermore, Hoskinson mentioned an increase in theft as several hack stories in 2021 target DeFi projects. This year alone, DeFi projects lost more than $10.5 billion to hackers.
Cardano Founder Wants to Fix DeFi Sector

Charles Hoskinson, CEO of Cardano developer Input Output, spoke about the pitfalls of decentralized finance during a YouTube livestream from his home in the state of Colorado, claiming that many users are incredibly tired of the low production quality of applications within the DeFi ecosystem. He adds that losses from...
