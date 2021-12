(Montgomery Co.) Frosty roads caused a rollover accident in Montgomery County this (Thursday) morning. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office was notified of the accident at 7:09 a.m. on Highway 34 near the Mills County line. Upon arrival, deputies located a 1996 GMC Sonoma, owned by Patricia Garcia of Bellevue, in the south ditch of Highway 34 approximately ¼ mile west of A Avenue. The vehicle, driven by 24-year-old Abraham Garcia of Bellevue, had been traveling eastbound on Highway 34 and due to frosty surface conditions, the vehicle lost traction and Garcia lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle skidded south off of the roadway and entered the ditch and overturned, coming to rest on its wheels.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IA ・ 6 DAYS AGO