ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

The Hills Star Heidi Montag Wants To Be On Real Housewives

By Angie G
Reality Tea
Reality Tea
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YfpAg_0dWzbo4w00

Grab your crystals and a hand-held hummingbird feeder, it’s time for some Speidi goss. From the sounds of it, The Hills: New Beginnings has been anything but a new beginning. Of course, Spencer Pratt aka Pratt Daddy isn’t holding back about the flop of a cast/season. Back in June he tweeted that his co-stars on the show are “the worst people ever.” He also threw down a re-tweet storm that only he could pull off. He re-shared comments like “I don’t see how everyone would be able to be in the same room once this airs” and “they ALL knew [Spencer and Heidi Pratt ] were going to be the stars…”

Essentially, Spencer and Heidi found themselves on an island alone after making commentary on a co-stars sobriety. After the entire cast bucked back at the duo, maybe they’re considering moving on to greener pastures? A few weeks ago Heidi tweeted what appeared to be a reality TV SOS. She said, “I can’t believe they will never let me be a housewife…. #bravo” Thoughts?

RELATED: Snooki Denies Rumors She’s Joining Real Housewives Of New Jersey; Snooki Says She’s “Terrified” Of RHONJ Drama

I’m really not sure how Heidi might land in a sea of Housewife level energy. It seems I’m not alone. Some fans replied to Heidi with excitement. One asked , “Is it because you were part of MTV? Meaning another station. Cuz I think you’d make a fabulous Housewife!” Others were more scrutinizing and commented , “No we don’t want anymore mean girls.”

Of course, Heidi has learned from the best (her husband) about how to stir up some social media attention. She shot back at the naysayers with a tweet that said , “Never been a mean girl just honest and stand up for myself.” Her fans also swooped in to say, “We all have our own reasons. And I don’t think Heidi is mean.”

Later in the same day Heidi dropped some other cryptic tweets. It’s hard to know whether they are related to her Housewife pleas, but they definitely fit the theme of thirst. In one she simply said , “It should’ve been me.” A few days later she claimed , “If you think you know me your [sic] wrong.”

TELL US – WOULD YOU WELCOME HEIDI ON TO THE BRAVO SCREEN? WHICH CAST WOULD YOU DROP HER INTO?

[Photo Credit: Michael Tran/FilmMagic]

The post The Hills Star Heidi Montag Wants To Be On Real Housewives appeared first on Reality Tea .

Comments / 0

Related
International Business Times

'Real Housewives' Salaries Revealed: Who Is The Highest-Paid Star?

The stars of the "Real Housewives" franchise undoubtedly live luxurious lives, and viewers know they are more than their husbands’ wives. Some of the Bravo franchise's stars who started off earning thousands of dollars are now getting paid millions per season following the success of the first show that premiered in March 2006, "Real Housewives of Orange County." The first show's popularity resulted in spin-off series located in New York City, Atlanta, New Jersey, D.C., Beverly Hills, Miami, Potomac, Dallas and Salt Lake City.
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Phaedra Parks Allegedly Stopped Brandi Glanville From Getting Into A Physical Fight While Filming Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 2

The first season of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip has unfortunately concluded wayyyy too soon. But don’t fret — another chaotic Real Housewives mashup is shortly on its way. Filming has already concluded for a yet-to-be-named Season 2, with the mayhem going down at Dorinda Medley’s Bezerkshires mansion. Not only that, the cast for this […] The post Phaedra Parks Allegedly Stopped Brandi Glanville From Getting Into A Physical Fight While Filming Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 2 appeared first on Reality Tea.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Popculture

'Dancing With the Stars' Reportedly Wants Tyra Banks Replaced as Host

Tyra Banks has been an unpopular choice as host of Dancing With The Stars since taking the reins from Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews in 2020, and that could spell disaster for the former supermodel. Monsters & Critics reports that many believe that Banks tried to pull focus to herself and away from the dancers in season 30 of the competition show. Although It was initially reported "that producers didn't blame Tyra for the dropping ratings, it looks like they might be making a change anyway and removing her as the host."
TV & VIDEOS
Reality Tea

Kyle Richards Says Real Housewives”Was Terrible” & “Anxiety-Provoking” Until Lisa Vanderpump Left; Claims Lisa Demanded The Center Diamond

Lisa Vanderpump left Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after the infamous “puppygate” scandal. When Lisa’s bestie, Kyle Richards, accused Lisa of lying and spreading tabloid stories about Dorit Kemsley and her “rehomed” pup, it was the death knell of their friendship. But while Lisa is no longer on RHOBH, she and Kyle still trade barbs in […] The post Kyle Richards Says Real Housewives”Was Terrible” & “Anxiety-Provoking” Until Lisa Vanderpump Left; Claims Lisa Demanded The Center Diamond appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Reality Tea

Bethenny Frankel Will Only Return To Real Housewives If There’s “Some Element Of Authenticity”

After Bethenny Frankel left Real Housewives of New York for the second time, it seemed like she was finally done. Or maybe not. The entrepreneur and philanthropist has had some misses in her career since housewives. But nearly three months ago, she maintained that she wasn’t coming back. At the time she said, “I don’t […] The post Bethenny Frankel Will Only Return To Real Housewives If There’s “Some Element Of Authenticity” appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Will Smith’s First Wife Sheree Zampino Joins the Cast of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Things in Will Smith’s life just took an interesting turn of events now that his ex-wife Sheree Zampino is joining the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for its 12th season. If fans didn’t get enough personal details from his recent memoir, Will, then it’s likely that Zampino will dish a little more inside scoop.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Every Bravo Star Breakup in 2021: Lala Kent and Randall Emmett, Kathryn Dennis and Chleb Ravenell and More

Not all reality TV romances are meant to last. Bravo stars also fall victim to failed relationships — including Vanderpump Rules’ Lala Kent and ex-fiancé Randall Emmett. While the Bravo personalities are used to bringing the drama, breakups aren’t easy on anyone. In 2021, celebrities from some of the network’s biggest hits, including Summer House and The Real Housewives of Orange County and more have face heartache.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Star Officially Returning After Money Dispute

Kathy Hilton was a major hit during her first season on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. It was a shocker to many that the mother of socialites Paris and Nicky Hilton would take part in a reality series. But considering her sister Kyle has been on the show since the beginning, Kathy figured she'd join her little sister in the foreign territory. Her nonchalant and sometimes ditsy moments on the show caused many social media reactions. It was a no-brainer for producers to want her to return, but a pay discrepancy caused her to pause. Now, TMZ reports that Kathy is indeed returning to the beloved Bravo franchise.
TV SHOWS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Snooki
Person
Spencer Pratt
Person
Heidi Montag
Popculture

'Cosby Show' Star Joins 'Married at First Sight' Franchise, But Now How You Think

House of Payne star Keshia Knight Pulliam joined Lifetime's Married at First Sight franchise, but not as a star on the show. The former Cosby Show star has signed on to host Married at First Sight: Afterparty. The talk show will debut on Wednesday, Jan. 5 at 11 p.m. ET right after the two-hour premiere of Married at First Sight Season 14.
TV & VIDEOS
Reality Tea

Carole Radziwill Says Eboni K. Williams “Was Completely Miscast” And “Wrong” For Real Housewives Of New York

Season 13 of Real Housewives of New York was a dud. Attorney and host Eboni K. Williams was added as the first Black Housewife for the franchise. Finally! Her RHONY co-stars, with the exception of her supposed bestie, Leah McSweeney, felt that Eboni was “too preachy.” Eboni was clear that she was going to make […] The post Carole Radziwill Says Eboni K. Williams “Was Completely Miscast” And “Wrong” For Real Housewives Of New York appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Will Smith's Ex-Wife Joins 'Real Housewives' Franchise

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is getting a new housewife. Sheree Zampino, the ex-wife of blockbuster star Will Smith, will be joining the show in its upcoming 12th season. Zampino is joining the show as a friend to Garcelle Beauvais. Beauvais joined the cast in its 10th season, becoming the first Black housewife in the franchise's history. Zampino will be only the second Black woman heavily featured on the show. She recently guest-hosted the daytime talk show The Real alongside Beauvais.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Housewives#Reality Tv#Mtv
Reality Tea

Real Housewives Alum Tinsley Mortimer Is Interested In A Reality TV Return

Tinsley Mortimer left Real Housewives of New York in a truly unique fashion. After an on-again-off-again relationship with Scott Kluth, word on the street was that he gave her an ultimatum. She could move to move to Chicago and stop filming in the middle of RHONY or she they would be done. We aren’t really […] The post Real Housewives Alum Tinsley Mortimer Is Interested In A Reality TV Return appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV & VIDEOS
bravotv.com

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12 Cast Announced

The Season of Getting is upon us. Bravo fans will be gifted juicy first looks at upcoming episodes, all-new After Shows, exciting show announcements, and more. Stay tuned!. Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Dorit Kemsley, Erika Girardi, Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke, and Crystal Kung Minkoff will all be back for Season 12 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Kathy Hilton will also return as a friend of in the upcoming new season. E! News first reported the cast news on Tuesday (December 21).
TV SHOWS
Reality Tea

Scheana Shay Claims That Randall Emmett Buys His Instagram Followers

Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay is on top of the world right now. On April 26, 2021, she welcomed her daughter, Summer Moon Honey Davies. She became engaged to her baby daddy, personal trainer Brock Davies. But Scheana previously suffered a miscarriage in June of 2020. When Scheana was upset and reached out to Pump […] The post Scheana Shay Claims That Randall Emmett Buys His Instagram Followers appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Reality Tea

Paige DeSorbo And Craig Conover Make Their Love Instagram Official

 Winter House has ended and Southern Charm is on deck. So much has happened on and off camera for these shows. I’s time for a little catch up. During Winter House, fans watched Summer House’s Paige DeSorbo get her flirt on with rando Andrea Denver. Meanwhile, most viewers were purely interested in the dynamic brewing between Paige and Craig Conover from Southern Charm. Not only […] The post Paige DeSorbo And Craig Conover Make Their Love Instagram Official appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
Vulture

The Real Housewives of Miami

Take a Xanax! Calm Down! The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Trailer Is Here Find out what went down between Ramona and Kenya on November 18 on Peacock. Porsha Williams Is Leaving The Real Housewives of Atlanta (But Not Bravo) Days after news of Cynthia Bailey’s departure, another peach goes back on the shelf.
TV SERIES
Reality Tea

Snooki Denies Rumors She’s Joining Real Housewives Of New Jersey; Snooki Says She’s “Terrified” Of RHONJ Drama

Real Housewives of New Jersey is slowly inching to its return, and there will be no shortage of drama from the ladies. Teresa Giudice is engaged to Luis Ruelas, but that doesn’t mean that the rumors about his past won’t cause some problems. Don’t come for Tre’s man — it never ends well. Jackie Goldschneider […] The post Snooki Denies Rumors She’s Joining Real Housewives Of New Jersey; Snooki Says She’s “Terrified” Of RHONJ Drama appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Melissa Gorga Shades Teresa Giudice For Wishing She Was Her

Remember that time Melissa Gorga joined the Real Housewives of New Jersey with her own life to show off? The one where she was becoming a singer I mean building a mega mansion with her husband or was it finding her long lost sister right before  having another baby and then getting a divorce ??? Wait, what did she come on this show to […] The post Melissa Gorga Shades Teresa Giudice For Wishing She Was Her appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Reality Tea

Los Angeles, CA
10K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Reality TV News Spilled Daily From Your Favorite Reality Shows!

 https://www.realitytea.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy