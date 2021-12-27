The Hills Star Heidi Montag Wants To Be On Real Housewives

Grab your crystals and a hand-held hummingbird feeder, it’s time for some Speidi goss. From the sounds of it, The Hills: New Beginnings has been anything but a new beginning. Of course, Spencer Pratt aka Pratt Daddy isn’t holding back about the flop of a cast/season. Back in June he tweeted that his co-stars on the show are “the worst people ever.” He also threw down a re-tweet storm that only he could pull off. He re-shared comments like “I don’t see how everyone would be able to be in the same room once this airs” and “they ALL knew [Spencer and Heidi Pratt ] were going to be the stars…”

Essentially, Spencer and Heidi found themselves on an island alone after making commentary on a co-stars sobriety. After the entire cast bucked back at the duo, maybe they’re considering moving on to greener pastures? A few weeks ago Heidi tweeted what appeared to be a reality TV SOS. She said, “I can’t believe they will never let me be a housewife…. #bravo” Thoughts?

I’m really not sure how Heidi might land in a sea of Housewife level energy. It seems I’m not alone. Some fans replied to Heidi with excitement. One asked , “Is it because you were part of MTV? Meaning another station. Cuz I think you’d make a fabulous Housewife!” Others were more scrutinizing and commented , “No we don’t want anymore mean girls.”

Of course, Heidi has learned from the best (her husband) about how to stir up some social media attention. She shot back at the naysayers with a tweet that said , “Never been a mean girl just honest and stand up for myself.” Her fans also swooped in to say, “We all have our own reasons. And I don’t think Heidi is mean.”

Later in the same day Heidi dropped some other cryptic tweets. It’s hard to know whether they are related to her Housewife pleas, but they definitely fit the theme of thirst. In one she simply said , “It should’ve been me.” A few days later she claimed , “If you think you know me your [sic] wrong.”

[Photo Credit: Michael Tran/FilmMagic]

