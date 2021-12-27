Lisa Hochstein Is Considering Expanding Her Family Following Fertility Struggles To Conceive Her Two Kids

Lisa Hochstein has been through a lot of changes since Real Housewives of Miami left our screens 8 years ago. As one of the RHOM originals, it’s nice to see her back for the season 4 “reboot” of the show . When we last saw her, she was struggling to have children with her plastic surgeon husband, Lenny Hochstein . It ultimately took a toll on their marriage and the couple was on the verge of divorce.

Lisa revealed the depth of their past issues in a recent episode. She said, “We almost got a divorce and it was devastating. During this separation Lenny had this emotional affair with some two-dollar hoe.” But Lenny “came groveling back and it’s was the best decision of his life.”

Now Lisa is sharing where the pair is at in this point of their relationship. Lisa told E! News , “We’ve been together for 14 years, almost 15 years, and that’s like a lifetime in Miami. Just like everyone else we go through issues, we’ve had our ups and downs. But we stuck by each other’s side and we just never give up.”

She added, “Every relationship has issues that they have to work through and my advice is just to keep on keepin’ on, don’t give up and stick with your guy, stick with your girl.” Lisa continued, “I just feel like everyone thinks the grass is always greener [on the other side] and it’s not. You’re going to have another set of problems with another person, so my philosophy is stick it out with the person that you love, the person that you created a family with, the person you have history with and make that your love story.”

The couple went on to have two children, both via surrogate . Lisa gushed, “We now have two beautiful children, Logan and Elle. I’m a very different person, I’m still the same ole’ G, but I’m very different because I have responsibilities now. I’m a mom, I have our home, we finally built our dream home.”

As for more children, Lisa admitted, “My kids are exceptionally cute and smart and witty and they have the best personalities, it makes me want to have more. And I love the baby stage, I love the stage Elle’s age right now, she’s two years old. She’s getting her sassy personality and I don’t know how I’m going to feel when she gets older and I don’t have that. Also my son loves his sister so much, he is such a good big brother. He’s always asking for more babies.”

Lisa also agreed that she would “love a big family.” She concluded, “So we’re definitely considering it, but at the same time we’re very happy with our family of four right now.”

TELL US – WERE YOU SURPRISED TO HEAR ABOUT LISA’S MARRIAGE TROUBLES? DO YOU THINK THEY WILL LAST? ARE YOU ENJOYING SEASON FOUR OF RHOM?

[Photo Credit: Paul Morigi/Getty Images for The Stronach Group]

The post Lisa Hochstein Is Considering Expanding Her Family Following Fertility Struggles To Conceive Her Two Kids appeared first on Reality Tea .