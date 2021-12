As a result of the rapidly-spreading Omicron variant, this week saw the biggest spike in Covid case numbers since records began in March 2020, with 119,789 positive tests reported in the 24 hours to Thursday 23 December. On Wednesday 8 December, prime minister Boris Johnson announced that England would move to Plan B. This meant that face masks became compulsory in most indoor settings once again and people were asked to work from home. People who hadn’t already had the booster vaccine were encouraged to do so and we were encouraged to take regular lateral flow tests, too.Following this...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 6 DAYS AGO