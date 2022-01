I needed a hotel in the San Francisco area for a one night stay on my visit to Northern California. I thought this would present a perfect opportunity to test out the new $200 Hotel credit from American Express Platinum Card. The lowest priced options were the Taj Campton Palace, and the Palace Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, which is part of Marriott. The Taj seemed a bit dated, so I decided to try the Palace Hotel. I was also excited as it would be my 3rd Luxury Collection property after the US GRANT in San Diego and the Nines in Portland. I’ve had good experiences with the Luxury Collection, so I was ready to sample another one.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 22 HOURS AGO