The Washington Wizards will play the Miami Heat in an Eastern Conference matchup on Tuesday. It’s time continue our NBA odds series with a Wizards-Heat prediction and pick. The Wizards and Heat will play on Tuesday as two teams who have handled adversity in different ways of late. As both teams have been hit with injuries and players entering health and safety protocols, Miami is 7-3 in their last ten games with the Wizards are 3-7. The Heat are riding a three-game win streak into play on Tuesday while the Wizards have lost three of their last five. Miami sits as the No. 4 seed in the East with a 21-13 record while the No. 7 seed Wizards are 17-16 so far this season. The Heat come into this one as solid home favorites over Washington.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO